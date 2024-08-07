Twitter
India

Loss for country...: Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's son on Vinesh Phogat's disqualification from Paris Olympics

Following Vinesh Phogat's disqualification from Paris Olympics, Karan Bhushan Singh, son of former BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, termed it a loss for the entire country.

DNA Web Team

Updated : Aug 07, 2024, 04:58 PM IST

Loss for country...: Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's son on Vinesh Phogat's disqualification from Paris Olympics
In reaction to the wrestler Vinesh Phogat's disqualification from Paris Olympics, Karan Bhushan Singh, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP and son of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, said that it is a loss for the country and asserted that the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) would take the matter into consideration. 

"It is a loss for the country. The Federation will take this into consideration and see what can be done," Karan Bhushan said in a conversation with ANI. 

Earlier today, i.e., August 7, Vinesh Phogat was disqualified from Paris Olympics after being found overweight by 100gm ahead of her women's 50kg final here.

She scripted history by becoming the first Indian woman wrestler to enter the gold medal bout after beating Cuba's Yusneylis Guzman Lopez 5-0 in the semi-final.

The 29-year-old was one of the leading faces in the protests against former WFI Chief and former BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, whom the party dropped as a candidate for the Lok Sabha Polls 2024 and fielded his son, Karan Bhushan Singh, from Kaiserganj. 

Vinesh Phogat was one of the top three wrestlers besides Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia who led the protests in the national capital against the former WFI Chief, accusing him of sexual harrasment against women wrestlers. Later, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh stepped aside last year as the WFI Chief after leading the federation for 12 years. 

He had repeatedly denied the accusations levelled against him. 

Meanwhile, after Vinesh Phogat's disqualification from Olympics, Bajrang Punia took to 'X' and wrote, "Vinesh you are a gold medalist of courage and morality. You are a daughter of the soil and hence this medal also belongs to the soil. You fought with great courage. Yesterday when the Olympic officials weighed you before playing, your weight was absolutely perfect."

Bajrang
Bajrang Punia's tweet

No one wants to believe what happened this morning. 100 grams. I can't believe that this has happened to you. The whole country is unable to hold back its tears. Olympic medals of all countries are on one side and your medal is on the other", he added.

Punia expressed hope that all the women wrestlers of the world participating in the Olympics stands in solidarity with Vinesh.

"Every person in the world was praying for you. Every woman in the world felt this medal was like a personal medal. I wish these voices of all the women of the world reach the right place. I hope that all the women wrestlers of the world participating in the Olympics will stand in solidarity with Vinesh", he said. 

With inputs from ANI. 

 

