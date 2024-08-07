'Loss for country...', says Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's son on Vinesh Phogat's disqualification from Paris Olympics

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Delhi-NCR weather update: Heavy rainfall brings respite from humidity, check full forecast for next few days

Watch: Stunning view of clouds over Dubai from Burj Khalifa; video goes viral

Viral video: Woman stops unmanned truck just in time, internet hails her heroic act

Meet man, farmer’s son who sold items on cycle, built Rs 23000 crore firm with loan of Rs 15000, owns India’s leading...

Know all about Mota Anaj which is now getting popular across india, it is also known as...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Delhi-NCR weather update: Heavy rainfall brings respite from humidity, check full forecast for next few days

Delhi-NCR weather update: Heavy rainfall brings respite from humidity, check full forecast for next few days

Watch: Stunning view of clouds over Dubai from Burj Khalifa; video goes viral

Watch: Stunning view of clouds over Dubai from Burj Khalifa; video goes viral

Viral video: Woman stops unmanned truck just in time, internet hails her heroic act

Viral video: Woman stops unmanned truck just in time, internet hails her heroic act

7 fastest electric cars in the world 

7 fastest electric cars in the world 

8 most popular chai varieties in India

8 most popular chai varieties in India

Indian actors in Rs 1000-crore club

Indian actors in Rs 1000-crore club

कार की सनरूफ पर कपल का खुल्लम-खुल्ला प्यार, अश्लील हरकतें करते हुए Video Viral

कार की सनरूफ पर कपल का खुल्लम-खुल्ला प्यार, अश्लील हरकतें करते हुए Video Viral

अरे ! Paris Olympic में विनेश की सेमीफाइनल में एंट्री पर बजरंग पूनिया ने ये क्या कह दिया?

अरे ! Paris Olympic में विनेश की सेमीफाइनल में एंट्री पर बजरंग पूनिया ने ये क्या कह दिया?

Elon Musk की बेटी ने पिता पर लगाए गंभीर आरोप, 'क्रूर और झूठे हैं मेरे पापा'

Elon Musk की बेटी ने पिता पर लगाए गंभीर आरोप, 'क्रूर और झूठे हैं मेरे पापा'

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Royal Enfield Classic 350 to Himalayan 650: 5 bikes set to launch in August 2024

Royal Enfield Classic 350 to Himalayan 650: 5 bikes set to launch in August 2024

In pics: Ileana D'Cruz reveals son Koa's face, drops adorable photos from his 1st birthday

In pics: Ileana D'Cruz reveals son Koa's face, drops adorable photos from his 1st birthday

Who is Sam Merchant? Triptii Dimri’s rumoured boyfriend, businessman who parties with Bollywood celebs, is founder of...

Who is Sam Merchant? Triptii Dimri’s rumoured boyfriend, businessman who parties with Bollywood celebs, is founder of...

Breaking Olympics 2024: Heartbreak For India! Vinesh Phogat Disqualified Ahead Of Gold Match

Breaking Olympics 2024: Heartbreak For India! Vinesh Phogat Disqualified Ahead Of Gold Match

Bangladesh Political Crisis: Passengers Recount Scary Unrest After Air India Flight Lands in Delhi

Bangladesh Political Crisis: Passengers Recount Scary Unrest After Air India Flight Lands in Delhi

Lok Sabha: TMC MP Sayani Ghosh Attacks Modi Government, Says 'Vikas Ki Mausi 10 Saal Mein..'

Lok Sabha: TMC MP Sayani Ghosh Attacks Modi Government, Says 'Vikas Ki Mausi 10 Saal Mein..'

'Shame on you': Hema Malini slammed for calling Vinesh Phogat's disqualification in Paris Olympics 'lesson for women'

'Shame on you': Hema Malini slammed for calling Vinesh Phogat's disqualification in Paris Olympics 'lesson for women'

This Sunny Deol blockbuster was inspired by Hollywood classic, was rejected by Mithun, Mamta Kulkarni, remade in...

This Sunny Deol blockbuster was inspired by Hollywood classic, was rejected by Mithun, Mamta Kulkarni, remade in...

Only Bollywood star who owns Rs 3 crore EV, just one film-old, still richer than Salman, Akshay, Aamir, secret is...

Only Bollywood star who owns Rs 3 crore EV, just one film-old, still richer than Salman, Akshay, Aamir, secret is...

HomeIndia

India

'Loss for country...', says Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's son on Vinesh Phogat's disqualification from Paris Olympics

Following Vinesh Phogat's disqualification from Paris Olympics, Karan Bhushan Singh, son of former BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, termed it a loss for the entire country.

Latest News

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Aug 07, 2024, 04:46 PM IST

'Loss for country...', says Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's son on Vinesh Phogat's disqualification from Paris Olympics
Wrestler Vinesh Phogat (Image/ANI)
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In reaction to the wrestler Vinesh Phogat's disqualification from Paris Olympics, Karan Bhushan Singh, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP and son of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, said that it is a loss for the country and asserted that the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) would take the matter into consideration. 

"It is a loss for the country. The Federation will take this into consideration and see what can be done," Karan Bhushan said in a conversation with ANI. 

Earlier today, i.e., August 7, Vinesh Phogat was disqualified from Paris Olympics after being found overweight by 100gm ahead of her women's 50kg final here.

She scripted history by becoming the first Indian woman wrestler to enter the gold medal bout after beating Cuba's Yusneylis Guzman Lopez 5-0 in the semi-final.

The 29-year-old was one of the leading faces in the protests against former WFI Chief and former BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, whom the party dropped as a candidate for the Lok Sabha Polls 2024 and fielded his son, Karan Bhushan Singh, from Kaiserganj. 

Vinesh Phogat was one of the top three wrestlers besides Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia who led the protests in the national capital against the former WFI Chief, accusing him of sexual harrasment against women wrestlers. Later, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh stepped aside last year as the WFI Chief after leading the federation for 12 years. 

He had repeatedly denied the accusations levelled against him. 

Meanwhile, after Vinesh Phogat's disqualification from Olympics, Bajrang Punia took to 'X' and wrote, "Vinesh you are a gold medalist of courage and morality. You are a daughter of the soil and hence this medal also belongs to the soil. You fought with great courage. Yesterday when the Olympic officials weighed you before playing, your weight was absolutely perfect."

Bajrang
Bajrang Punia's tweet

No one wants to believe what happened this morning. 100 grams. I can't believe that this has happened to you. The whole country is unable to hold back its tears. Olympic medals of all countries are on one side and your medal is on the other", he added.

Punia expressed hope that all the women wrestlers of the world participating in the Olympics stands in solidarity with Vinesh.

"Every person in the world was praying for you. Every woman in the world felt this medal was like a personal medal. I wish these voices of all the women of the world reach the right place. I hope that all the women wrestlers of the world participating in the Olympics will stand in solidarity with Vinesh", he said. 

With inputs from ANI. 

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Citroen Basalt Coupe SUV revealed in India: Check specs, features of Tata Curvv rival

Citroen Basalt Coupe SUV revealed in India: Check specs, features of Tata Curvv rival

Harnessing Real-Time Data Streams: Strategies from Sneha Dingre's Work with Kafka and Azure Databricks

Harnessing Real-Time Data Streams: Strategies from Sneha Dingre's Work with Kafka and Azure Databricks

Bangladesh crisis live updates: At least 24 killed in hotel owned by Awami League leader

Bangladesh crisis live updates: At least 24 killed in hotel owned by Awami League leader

Days after UPSC cancels Puja Khedkar's candidature, ex-IAS trainee officer makes big move

Days after UPSC cancels Puja Khedkar's candidature, ex-IAS trainee officer makes big move

Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant choose this resort for honeymoon, price per night is Rs..

Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant choose this resort for honeymoon, price per night is Rs..

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Royal Enfield Classic 350 to Himalayan 650: 5 bikes set to launch in August 2024

Royal Enfield Classic 350 to Himalayan 650: 5 bikes set to launch in August 2024

In pics: Ileana D'Cruz reveals son Koa's face, drops adorable photos from his 1st birthday

In pics: Ileana D'Cruz reveals son Koa's face, drops adorable photos from his 1st birthday

Who is Sam Merchant? Triptii Dimri’s rumoured boyfriend, businessman who parties with Bollywood celebs, is founder of...

Who is Sam Merchant? Triptii Dimri’s rumoured boyfriend, businessman who parties with Bollywood celebs, is founder of...

India's most expensive TV show cost more than Adipurush, Kalki 2898 AD, RRR, Baahubali; faced ban, its budget is...

India's most expensive TV show cost more than Adipurush, Kalki 2898 AD, RRR, Baahubali; faced ban, its budget is...

The 'haunted, cursed' bungalow that 'ruined' 3 Bollywood superstars, all lost stardom, went bankrupt after living there

The 'haunted, cursed' bungalow that 'ruined' 3 Bollywood superstars, all lost stardom, went bankrupt after living there

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement