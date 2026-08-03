Brij Bhushan Acquitted in Women Wrestlers' Sexual Harassment Case: What were allegations, Vinesh Phogat's protest, and what happened

Allegations were made by women wrestlers, including Olympic and World Championship medallists, including Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia, that Brij Bhushan sexually harassed multiple women wrestlers over several years.

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief, along with former WFI assistant secretary Vinod Tomar, were acquitted on Monday in the sexual harassment case involving women wrestlers. Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Ashwini Panwar of the Rouse Avenue Courts delivered the verdict after in-camera proceedings, with the order reserved following detailed arguments from both sides.

Women Wrestlers' sexual harassment case: Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, Vinod Tomar acquitted

Speaking after the verdict, Brij Bhushan Singh said he had maintained from the beginning that he would accept the consequences if any allegation against him was proved. Calling the verdict a matter of joy for himself and his supporters, the former WFI chief thanked his legal team. Singh said he would wait for the court's detailed judgment before commenting further on the matter. "On the first day, when my first statement came, I had said that if any verdict or any charge is proven, I will hang myself. Today, the court acquitted me with honour. It is a matter of joy for me and my supporters... Today is a happy day," Singh said.

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh reacted after the Rouse Avenue Court acquitted him in the wrestlers’ sexual harassment case. Referring to his earlier remark about hanging himself if guilty, he said the court cleared him with honour and called it a happy day for his supporters.… pic.twitter.com/YZnPJgtvWd — DNA (@dna) August 3, 2026

Last month, the court had fixed August 3 as the date for the pronouncement of judgment in the matter linked to allegations raised by women wrestlers. The court has also directed the counsels to file their written submissions within two weeks. During the final argument, senior advocate Rebecca John advanced arguments on behalf of the complainants, while the defence team led by advocate Rajiv Mohan, assisted by Rehan Khan and Rishabh Bhati, completed their submissions on June 30.

What was the allegation? About Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia's protest

Allegations were made by women wrestlers, including Olympic and World Championship medallists, including Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia, that Brij Bhushan sexually harassed multiple women wrestlers over several years. Seven women wrestlers later filed formal complaints with the Delhi Police against Singh during his tenure as WFI chief. They demanded the arrest and removal of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh as WFI chief, an independent probe into the sexual harassment allegations, and reforms within the Wrestling Federation of India. The Delhi Police had filed a chargesheet against Singh in 2023, alleging offences including sexual harassment, assault or criminal force against women and criminal intimidation. Vinod Tomar was also named as a co-accused in the case.

The alleged incidents of sexual harassment are said to have occurred between 2016 and 2019 at the WFI office, at Singh's official residence and also abroad, according to media reports.

Women wrestlers staged a high-profile sit-in at Delhi's Jantar Mantar in April 2023, which gained nationwide support. Following Supreme Court intervention, Delhi Police registered two FIRs against Brij Bhushan, including one under the POCSO Act that was later closed after a cancellation report. The movement intensified after police detained protesting wrestlers in May 2023, prompting widespread criticism. Delhi Police subsequently filed a chargesheet in the sexual harassment case. The protest became a landmark athlete-led movement, bringing national attention to issues of sexual harassment, athlete safety, and governance reforms in Indian wrestling.

Delhi Police had filed a 1500-page charge sheet on June 15, 2023, after completing its investigation into the allegations. The charge sheet invoked provisions under Sections 354, 354A, 354D and 506(1) of the Indian Penal Code. The court had earlier recorded the statement of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) member on May 12 along with the deposition of the investigating officer during the course of trial proceedings.

(With inputs from ANI)