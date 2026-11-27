From dismantling an iron bridge in Rohtas to stealing a train engine in Begusarai and filling up a public pond in Darbhanga, scrap and land syndicates have targeted abandoned infrastructure across Bihar.

In December 2023, land grabbers allegedly filled Neem Pokhar, a public pond in Darbhanga, with soil and construction waste (Image credit: Twitter)

60-foot bridge dismantled in Rohtas

In April 2022, six men posing as Water Resources Department officials dismantled a 60-foot iron bridge in Rohtas district over three days.

Villagers believed the men were carrying out government work and did not suspect anything. The theft came to light on April 7, when police received a tip-off.

An investigation named eight accused, including government employees and local political workers. Around 8,500 kg of iron, worth Rs 3 lakh to Rs 3.5 lakh, was allegedly stolen and sold as scrap.

Train engine stolen piece by piece

In November 2022, thieves targeted a decommissioned train engine stored at Garhara Railway Yard in Begusarai.

They allegedly entered the yard at night through a tunnel and removed engine parts over several weeks. The RPF caught one suspect on November 7, leading to the recovery of 13 sacks of locomotive parts from a scrap dealer's warehouse in Muzaffarpur.

Seven people were booked in the case and later released on bail.

Mobile tower stolen in Patna

In January 2023, six men posing as telecom technicians dismantled a 29-foot inactive mobile tower belonging to GTL Infrastructure in Patna's Sabalpur village.

Using forged identity cards, they convinced locals that the tower was being removed officially. Equipment worth Rs 8.32 lakh was taken away in trucks over two to three days.

Police suspected an inter-state scrap network, although the involvement of a gang later busted in Indore was not officially confirmed.

Public pond filled overnight in Darbhanga

In December 2023, land grabbers allegedly filled Neem Pokhar, a public pond in Darbhanga, with soil and construction waste. They then fenced off the land and built a hut, using forged revenue records to claim ownership.

Following an investigation, the administration ordered the cancellation of the disputed records and restoration of the pond. Neem Pokhar has since been partially restored, with the National Green Tribunal monitoring the process.

Abandoned assets attract scrap and land mafias

The incidents involved infrastructure that was no longer in regular use or lacked proper monitoring, making it easier for organised groups to target it.

Kundan Krishnan, Director General of Police (Special Task Force), told The Indian Express: “Large volumes of scrap naturally attract thieves. While most of these unusual cases were handled by local police stations, we monitor for involvement of inter-state gangs. There is no single template for dealing with such unconventional crimes.”

Following the thefts, the Railways tightened security and documentation, while police and government departments stepped up checks on abandoned infrastructure and scrap dealers.