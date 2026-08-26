FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
CM Rekha Gupta launches Rs 2500 aid for sisters, says Delhi Lakshmi Yojana reflects PM Modi's commitment

CM Rekha Gupta launches Rs 2500 aid for sisters, says DLY reflects PM's resolve

Saif Ali Khan in Haiwaan, Kajol in Fanaa, Hrithik Roshan in Kaabil: 5 actors who played visually-impaired characters on screen

Saif Ali Khan in Haiwaan, Kajol in Fanaa: 5 actors who played blind characters

Mitchell Starc dethrones Jasprit Bumrah to claim ICC No. 1 Test bowling ranking for first time

Mitchell Starc dethrones Jasprit Bumrah to claim ICC No. 1 Test bowling ranking

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Saif Ali Khan in Haiwaan, Kajol in Fanaa, Hrithik Roshan in Kaabil: 5 actors who played visually-impaired characters on screen

Saif Ali Khan in Haiwaan, Kajol in Fanaa: 5 actors who played blind characters

From Karanvir Bohra to Jannat Zubair, Prince Narula, Hiten Tejwani: TV stars making big with most-popualr microdramas

From Karanvir to Hiten: TV stars making big with popular microdramas

From Yash, Shah Rukh Khan, to Dwayne Johnson: Tough action star outside, total pookie girl dad inside

From Yash, SRK, to Dwayne Johnson: Tough action star outside, girl dad inside

Latest NewsIndia

INDIA

BRICS Summit Hotels Under Scanner: FSSAI finds expired sweets, cockroaches at Delhi's JW Marriott

FSSAI flags Andaz Delhi and JW Marriott Aerocity ahead of BRICS Summit for 87 kg expired sweets, pests, rotten food and 59 hygiene violations.

Latest News

Anshika Pandey

Updated : Aug 26, 2026, 03:05 PM IST

BRICS Summit Hotels Under Scanner: FSSAI finds expired sweets, cockroaches at Delhi's JW Marriott
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

FSSAI inspections at Andaz Delhi and JW Marriott in Delhi's Aerocity, both reportedly booked for the BRICS Summit on September 12-13, found expired food, cockroaches, flies and 59 other hygiene lapses.

Expired sweets and pests at Andaz Delhi

On June 22, 2026, the FSSAI examined Hyatt's Andaz Delhi. The crew observed no proper segregation of veg and non-veg food, with cutting boards maintained in the same water container. Two bread packs with expired stickers and roughly 87 kg of expired candies in the confectionery department were destroyed on the spot. An expired cake foundation, flies, cockroaches and an unpleasant smell were located in the pastry and kitchen areas. Additionally, procurement and supplier license checks were found to be lacking. Samples of ghee, mayonnaise, lentils and sauces were taken.

59 deficiencies found at JW Marriott

59 flaws were found during the August 24 and 25 inspection of the JW Marriott New Delhi. At the K3 restaurant, officials discovered a visible particle in the water, incorrect labelling, and missing FSSAI licenses for some products. Fruit flies in the vegetable department, cockroaches in Indian and bakery kitchens, food residue on cleaned utensils, hair in a pot, and overflowing dustbins without lids were all discovered.

Also read: Kerala Christian priest performs Hindu last rites for domestic help who raised his daughter for 26 years

The crew discovered cracked tiles, rotten apples and tomatoes, faulty refrigerators with water leaks, and containers of prawns mistakenly labelled as juice. The batter for idli-dosa was not kept at the recommended temperature. One employee cooked with an open wound, and others handled food without gloves or hairnets. Additionally, deterioration in the water bottling tank and open wires were discovered. Water, paneer, khoya, rasmalai, and other samples were gathered.FSSAI has instructed both hotels to take corrective action ahead of the summit.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
'Non-vegetarian tea': Bombay HC questions MCA after cockroaches found in eateries
'Non-vegetarian tea': Bombay HC questions MCA after cockroaches found
CM Rekha Gupta launches Rs 2500 aid for sisters, says Delhi Lakshmi Yojana reflects PM Modi's commitment
CM Rekha Gupta launches Rs 2500 aid for sisters, says DLY reflects PM's resolve
Vande Mataram Row Escalates: Karnataka CM vows to sing only two stanzas of national song
Vande Mataram Row Escalates: Karnataka CM vows to sing only two stanzas
Mitchell Starc dethrones Jasprit Bumrah to claim ICC No. 1 Test bowling ranking for first time
Mitchell Starc dethrones Jasprit Bumrah to claim ICC No. 1 Test bowling ranking
BRICS Summit Hotels Under Scanner: FSSAI finds expired sweets, cockroaches at Delhi's JW Marriott
BRICS Summit Hotels Under Scanner: FSSAI finds expired sweets
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Saif Ali Khan in Haiwaan, Kajol in Fanaa, Hrithik Roshan in Kaabil: 5 actors who played visually-impaired characters on screen
Saif Ali Khan in Haiwaan, Kajol in Fanaa: 5 actors who played blind characters
From Karanvir Bohra to Jannat Zubair, Prince Narula, Hiten Tejwani: TV stars making big with most-popualr microdramas
From Karanvir to Hiten: TV stars making big with popular microdramas
From Yash, Shah Rukh Khan, to Dwayne Johnson: Tough action star outside, total pookie girl dad inside
From Yash, SRK, to Dwayne Johnson: Tough action star outside, girl dad inside
From Ananya Panday to Janhvi Kapoor: 5 Gen-Z actresses displaying their A-game in fitness | Viral videos
From Ananya to Janhvi: 5 Gen-Z actresses with their A-game in fitness
Saif Ali Khan turns 56: From Omkara to Haiwaan, 5 roles that prove his incredible versatility
Saif Ali Khan turns 56: 5 roles that prove his incredible versatility
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement