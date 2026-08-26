BRICS Summit Hotels Under Scanner: FSSAI finds expired sweets, cockroaches at Delhi's JW Marriott

FSSAI flags Andaz Delhi and JW Marriott Aerocity ahead of BRICS Summit for 87 kg expired sweets, pests, rotten food and 59 hygiene violations.

FSSAI inspections at Andaz Delhi and JW Marriott in Delhi's Aerocity, both reportedly booked for the BRICS Summit on September 12-13, found expired food, cockroaches, flies and 59 other hygiene lapses.

Expired sweets and pests at Andaz Delhi

On June 22, 2026, the FSSAI examined Hyatt's Andaz Delhi. The crew observed no proper segregation of veg and non-veg food, with cutting boards maintained in the same water container. Two bread packs with expired stickers and roughly 87 kg of expired candies in the confectionery department were destroyed on the spot. An expired cake foundation, flies, cockroaches and an unpleasant smell were located in the pastry and kitchen areas. Additionally, procurement and supplier license checks were found to be lacking. Samples of ghee, mayonnaise, lentils and sauces were taken.

59 deficiencies found at JW Marriott

59 flaws were found during the August 24 and 25 inspection of the JW Marriott New Delhi. At the K3 restaurant, officials discovered a visible particle in the water, incorrect labelling, and missing FSSAI licenses for some products. Fruit flies in the vegetable department, cockroaches in Indian and bakery kitchens, food residue on cleaned utensils, hair in a pot, and overflowing dustbins without lids were all discovered.

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The crew discovered cracked tiles, rotten apples and tomatoes, faulty refrigerators with water leaks, and containers of prawns mistakenly labelled as juice. The batter for idli-dosa was not kept at the recommended temperature. One employee cooked with an open wound, and others handled food without gloves or hairnets. Additionally, deterioration in the water bottling tank and open wires were discovered. Water, paneer, khoya, rasmalai, and other samples were gathered.FSSAI has instructed both hotels to take corrective action ahead of the summit.