BRICS Summit 2026: Delhi airspace restrictions, train diversions from Sept 11-13; all you need to know

Delhi faces airspace restrictions and train cancellations, diversions and delays from September 11-13. Check key travel updates.

BRICS Summit: Delhi airspace restrictions, train diversions from Sept 11-13; all you need to know

India is set to host the 18th BRICS Summit at Bharat Mandapam in the national capital amid heightened security and transport restrictions. Ahead of the summit, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) has imposed temporary airspace restrictions, while Northern Railway has announced cancellations, diversions and rescheduling of several train services from September 11 to 13.

Delhi airspace restrictions: What is allowed and what is not?

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has notified airspace restrictions, people familiar with the matter said, according to HT reports. Non-scheduled flight operations will not be permitted from 7 am to 11 pm between September 11 and 13 at airports within a 300-km radius of New Delhi. The restrictions will affect private chartered flights and other non-scheduled operations. However, regularly scheduled commercial airline flights will be exempt from the restrictions.

Special flights carrying foreign dignitaries and their delegations will also be allowed to operate, provided their flight plans and itineraries receive advance clearance from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). State-owned aircraft and helicopters carrying a state governor or chief minister will also be exempt. Around 35 special VVIP and charter flights carrying foreign delegations are expected to arrive in Delhi, with September 11 likely to be the busiest day. Kazakhstan, Vietnam and China are expected to send leaders on September 12. Noida International Airport, Hindon and Jaipur airports will be used for aircraft parking, while Lucknow Airport will remain on standby

Flights operated by the Indian Air Force (IAF), Border Security Force (BSF) and Aviation Research Centre have also been exempted. Army Aviation helicopters carrying out airborne Quick Response Team (QRT) missions, as well as casualty and immediate medical evacuation flights cleared by the MHA, will be permitted.

Safdarjung Airport will remain closed during the BRICS Summit, except for IAF helicopters on emergency or VIP duties and BSF/IAF helicopters used by the NSG for backup support.

Train services affected from September 11-13

Northern Railway has announced significant temporary changes to train operations between September 11 and 13, citing operational requirements linked to the summit. Cancellations, Route diversions, Rescheduling, Short-originations, short-terminations, and en-route regulations are among the changes being made ahead of the Summit.

Northern Railway has advised passengers to plan their journeys and check the latest train status before leaving for the station through the National Train Enquiry System (NTES) or by calling the railway helpline at 139.

Several suburban EMU and MEMU services connecting key Delhi-NCR stations, including New Delhi, Ghaziabad, Palwal, Shakurbasti, Delhi Junction and Shamli, have been affected. The New Delhi-Palwal Ladies Special EMU and multiple link trains will remain suspended on the designated dates.

Several premium and superfast trains have been diverted through alternate routes, including Delhi Junction, Delhi Shahdara, Sahibabad, Tilak Bridge and Hazrat Nizamuddin.

The affected services include several Rajdhani Express trains travelling towards Dibrugarh, Sealdah, Howrah, Bhubaneswar and Ranchi

Other major trains affected include: Sampoorna Kranti Express, Gomti Express, Magadh Express, Shiv Ganga Express, Swatantrata Senani Express

Several express and intercity trains will also face rescheduling and en-route regulation, with delays ranging from 15 to 120 minutes. Services affected include the Grand Trunk Express, Tejas Rajdhani, Paschim Express and New Delhi-Hyderabad Express. Some passenger trains will also be short-originated or short-terminated at alternate stations such as Delhi Shahdara, Sahibabad and Shakurbasti to manage track capacity.

(With inputs from agencies)