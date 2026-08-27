BRICS Summit 2026: What to expect as India hosts leaders in Delhi

The leaders will exchange views on strengthening intra-BRICS cooperation on common priorities and share perspectives on global and regional matters of mutual importance.

India is all set to host the 18th BRICS Summit on 12-13 September 2026 at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, the Ministry of External Affairs announced on Thursday, marking a significant milestone as BRICS completes twenty years since its establishment.

BRICS Summit in India: What to expect

According to the MEA statement, India’s BRICS Chairship is guided by the theme: “Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability”, reflecting the Hon’ble Prime Minister’s vision of a people-centric approach rooted in the spirit of "Humanity First." The Summit will bring together leaders of BRICS Member and Partner Countries as well as Outreach Invitees. The leaders will exchange views on strengthening intra-BRICS cooperation on common priorities and share perspectives on global and regional matters of mutual importance.

Under India’s Chairship this year, over 350 meetings and high-level engagements have been held in over 25 cities across India to further strengthen the BRICS strategic partnership across three fundamental pillars: political and security, economic and financial, and cultural and people-to-people exchanges. Through these engagements and business-to-business and people-to-people initiatives, India's BRICS Chairship has contributed to advancing BRICS cooperation through practical and development-oriented outcomes.

According to ANI sources, India is prioritising consensus, dialogue and diplomacy amid differences among members over the Iran-UAE issue and the wider West Asia crisis. Officials said India is working on a joint statement that addresses civilian protection, resolution of conflicts and free movement through waterways.

On economic issues, BRICS members are discussing practical payment mechanisms and greater use of national currencies to reduce transaction costs, while India is seeking more balanced trade within the grouping. New Delhi is also focusing on people-centric, development-oriented initiatives, including sharing its experiences with UPI and digital health.

India has invited 10 partner countries to the summit and said the response has been encouraging. Officials also stressed that further BRICS expansion will follow agreed procedures and consensus, while India is assessing the impact of US sanctions and tariffs on the grouping.

BRICS Summit

Meanwhile, India is a founding member of BRICS and has previously held its Chairship three times in 2012, 2016 and 2021. India assumed its fourth BRICS Chairship on 1 January 2026. The year 2026 also marks a significant milestone as BRICS completes twenty years since its establishment.

The BRICS logo for India’s Chairship blends tradition with modernity. The petals radiate the vibrant colours of BRICS member countries, highlighting their collective strength and unity. At the centre, the “Namaste” gesture captures India’s spirit of warmth, respect, and harmonious collaboration, according to the official statement.

BRICS comprises Brazil, China, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Indonesia, Iran, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates. BRICS partner countries are: Belarus, Cuba, Bolivia, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Nigeria, Thailand, Uganda, Uzbekistan and Vietnam.

BRICS cooperation continues to broaden its scope across various global issues, including the fight against terrorism, climate change, food and energy security, the international economic and financial situation, telecommunications, agriculture, labour and employment, international financial architecture, trade, and the World Trade Organisation (WTO).



(With inputs from IANS)