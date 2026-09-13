FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Revisiting Dambulla shock: What India must change in batting for Women's Asia Cup final vs Sri Lanka

Revisiting Dambulla shock: What India must change in batting for Asia Cup final

BRICS Summit 2026: PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with Kazakhstan President Tokayev

PM Modi holds bilateral meet with Kazakhstan President Tokayev

IND vs AFG: India to play as 'visitors' at home for first time in 94 years; Afghanistan get key privileges

IND vs AFG: India to play as 'visitors' at home for first time in 94 years

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Indian cricket stars turn back time in viral 80s AI photo trend

MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Indian cricket stars turn back time in viral 80s

Bigg Boss 20: From Mary Kom, Mahhi Vij to Isha Rekhi, Qazi Touqeer, Rhiti Tiwari, Gullu; final confirmed list of contestants

Bigg Boss 20: From Mary, Mahhi to Isha, Qazi, Rhiti; final list of contestants

From Suhana Khan to Rasha Thadani, Ananya Panday: Gen-Z actresses acing modern-day Radha look in Janmashtami

From Suhana to Rasha, Ananya: Gen-Z actresses giving modern-day Radha look

Latest NewsIndia

INDIA

BRICS Summit 2026: PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with Kazakhstan President Tokayev

Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had attended BRICS sessions at the Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi.

Latest News

ANI

Updated : Sep 13, 2026, 05:04 PM IST

BRICS Summit 2026: PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with Kazakhstan President Tokayev
PM Modi with Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday held a bilateral meeting with Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev during his visit to New Delhi to attend the 18th BRICS Summit. Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev attended the BRICS sessions at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. India and Kazakhstan enjoy strong ties, which hail back to February 1992, when India became one of the first countries to recognise the independence of Kazakhstan.

PM Narendra Modi visited Kazakhstan in July 2015 and June 2017 for the SCO summit when India was admitted as a full member of the SCO. As the nations share technological ties, India gifted the Param Bilim Supercomputer to Kazakhstan. Param Bilim Supercomputer was upgraded and operationalised on 28 June, 2025 in Akkol, Kazakhstan.

Earlier today, Gaziza Uzak, Head of the news agency NazarMedia & member of the Union of Journalists of the Republic of Kazakhstan, hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and India for chairing the summit. Gaziza Uzak said, “We are from Kazakhstan. We are a strategic partner of India. So we support Modi's programme because I think he speaks more good and best information for us to save our planet and to make our lives and our relationships better. Summit programmes offer opportunities for the next summit in China, and I think in the future we can see changes in our planet, in our life, in our friendships.”

Meanwhile, PM Modi marked the conclusion of the BRICS Summit earlier today. In his concluding remarks at the two-day Summit held at Bharat Mandapam, PM Modi said BRICS countries must translate all outcomes into time-bound actions. "We are now moving towards the conclusion. As the 18th BRICS Summit draws to a close, I express my heartfelt gratitude to all of you for your active participation and valuable contributions. Your significant ideas and suggestions have lent both breadth and depth to our cooperation. Your presence stands as a testament to the growing relevance, openness, and inclusiveness of BRICS," he said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from news agency ANI).

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
'Together in Mother India': How one powerful BRICS picture prompted Ravi Shastri’s proudest moment
How one powerful BRICS picture prompted Ravi Shastri’s proudest moment
PM Modi extends best wishes as BRICS chairship passes to China: 'World expects concrete results from us'
PM Modi extends best wishes as BRICS chairship passes to China
From Uttarakhand to 21 NDA states: Amit Shah’s plan to expand UCC by 2029
From Uttarakhand to 21 NDA states: Amit Shah’s plan to expand UCC by 2029
Revisiting Dambulla shock: What India must change in batting for Women's Asia Cup final vs Sri Lanka
Revisiting Dambulla shock: What India must change in batting for Asia Cup final
BRICS Summit 2026: PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with Kazakhstan President Tokayev
PM Modi holds bilateral meet with Kazakhstan President Tokayev
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Indian cricket stars turn back time in viral 80s AI photo trend
MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Indian cricket stars turn back time in viral 80s
Bigg Boss 20: From Mary Kom, Mahhi Vij to Isha Rekhi, Qazi Touqeer, Rhiti Tiwari, Gullu; final confirmed list of contestants
Bigg Boss 20: From Mary, Mahhi to Isha, Qazi, Rhiti; final list of contestants
From Suhana Khan to Rasha Thadani, Ananya Panday: Gen-Z actresses acing modern-day Radha look in Janmashtami
From Suhana to Rasha, Ananya: Gen-Z actresses giving modern-day Radha look
Teacher's Day 2026: From Thalapathy Vijay to Jyothika, 5 popular on-screen gurus from South that became household names
Teacher's Day 2026: From Thalapathy Vijay to Jyothika, 5 popular on-screen gurus
OTT Releases This Week: Dhamaal 4, Gandhari, DC, Bigg Boss 20; Indian movies, series to watch on Netflix, JioHotstar, ZEE5
OTT Releases This Week: Dhamaal 4, Gandhari, DC, Unmadham, Bigg Boss 20
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement