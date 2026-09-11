BRICS Summit 2026: PM Modi to hold 15 bilateral meetings with Putin, Xi and other leaders from Sept 11-13; Check full list here

PM Modi has a packed 15-meeting schedule for the BRICS Summit in Delhi from September 11-13, with key bilaterals lined up.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to conduct 15 bilateral meetings from September 11 to 13 at the BRICS Summit in New Delhi, involving leaders from Russia, Iran, China, South Africa and Egypt. This schedule occurs during a crucial period for India's foreign policy, particularly in light of the Iran war, tensions in the Strait of Hormuz, and the evolving relationship with China.

Day 1, September 11: Putin, Pezeshkian and Guterres

On September 11, PM Modi will meet Russian President Vladimir Putin at 3:30 pm to discuss the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war and India's energy and defence ties with Russia. At 6:15 pm, he will meet Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, focusing on the Iran war and the significance of Chabahar Port for India's energy security and connectivity to Central Asia. PM Modi will also meet UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres at 6:45 pm. Additionally, President Droupadi Murmu will meet Pezeshkian on September 12 at 11:30 am.

Day 2, September 12: Africa, Southeast Asia, Abu Dhabi and Xi

On September 12, PM Modi will hold several key meetings: with Ethiopian PM Abiy Ahmed Ali at 10 am, Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim at 10:30 am, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan at 11 am, and Vietnamese PM Le Minh Hung at 11:30 am. The UAE meeting is crucial due to the West Asia crisis and India's interests. Notably, he will meet Chinese President Xi Jinping at 5:45 pm, aiming to stabilise India-China relations after the 2020 Galwan clash. All meetings will take place at Bharat Mandapam and Hyderabad House.

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Day 3, September 13: Seven more bilaterals

PM Modi will have seven engagements at Bharat Mandapam on September 13. He is scheduled to meet with President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan at 2:30 pm, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. of the Philippines at 3 pm, President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi of Egypt at 3:30 pm, and President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa at 4:10 pm. At 4:40 p.m., he will meet President Évariste Ndayishimiye of Burundi; Vice President Kashim Shettima of Nigeria at 5:10 p.m. and Vice President Jessica Alupo of Uganda at 5:40 p.m.