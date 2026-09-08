BRICS Summit 2026: PM Modi to discuss increasing defence cooperation with Vladimir Putin, details here

PM Modi and Russian President Putin will hold bilateral talks on Sept 11 in New Delhi on the Su-57 fighter jet sale, a day before the BRICS Summit 2026 begins at Bharat Mandapam.

PM Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold bilateral talks on Friday in New Delhi, with the Su-57 fighter jet deal on the agenda. The meeting will take place on September 11, a day before the BRICS Summit begins. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov confirmed the talks on Tuesday.

BRICS Summit 2026 in New Delhi

The 18th BRICS Summit is scheduled for September 12-13 at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, with India presiding for its fourth term since January 1, 2026. The core group includes 11 members: Brazil, China, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Indonesia, Iran, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and the UAE, with Indonesia becoming a full member in 2025. Additionally, there are 10 partner countries: Belarus, Bolivia, Cuba, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Nigeria, Thailand, Uganda, Uzbekistan and Vietnam.

PM Modi will host a summit with confirmed attendees including Putin and possibly Xi Jinping, marking Xi's first visit to India since 2019. Other expected leaders are Cyril Ramaphosa, Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, Prabowo Subianto, Masoud Pezeshkian, Abiy Ahmed, Alexander Lukashenko, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Anwar Ibrahim, Anutin Charnvirakul and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

Focus on Su-57 Sale

The Su-57 is Russia's fifth-generation stealth fighter, with India considering a deal to upgrade its fighter fleet within the framework of defence cooperation. Russia is promoting the Su-57 for export despite India previously withdrawing from the FGFA program. A new agreement would signify a significant defence partnership.

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Modi-Putin last meeting

Modi and Putin last met at the SCO Summit in Bishkek, marking their first face-to-face interaction since the annual summit in New Delhi last December, where Modi emphasized India's support for peace efforts as a global necessity.