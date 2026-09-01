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BRICS Summit 2026: Motorcade rehearsal in Delhi today, traffic advisory issued; check details

Commuters have been advised to plan their journeys, allow extra travel time and use public transport, especially the Delhi Metro, which will continue to operate normally.

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Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Sep 01, 2026, 11:22 AM IST

BRICS Summit 2026: Motorcade rehearsal in Delhi today, traffic advisory issued; check details
BRICS Summit 2026: Motorcade rehearsal in Delhi today, traffic advisory issued; check details
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A motorcade rehearsal for the BRICS Summit 2026 is scheduled to take place in New Delhi on Tuesday, September 1. In view of the event, the Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory urging the public to plan their journeys, as traffic will be diverted and vehicle movement will be regulated on several major roads between 11:00 AM and 3:00 PM. 

"On September 1, 2026, from 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM, traffic diversions and regulated movement will be in place across key routes in New Delhi. Commuters are advised to plan their journeys in advance, allow extra travel time, use public transport--especially the Metro--and follow diversion routes and instructions of traffic personnel. Emergency and essential service vehicles will be provided priority passage," Delhi Traffic Police posted on X.

BRICS Summit 2026: Delhi Traffic Advisory

Affected Roads: Sardar Patel Marg, Mother Teresa Crescent, Teen Murti Marg, Akbar Road, Tees January Marg, Rajesh Pilot Marg, Subramaniam Bharti Marg, Mathura Road, Motilal Nehru Marg, Dr. 

Traffic dversions: It will be regulated on the routes including Zakir Hussain Marg, Brigadier Hoshiar Singh Marg, Africa Avenue Road, Satya Marg, Shanti Path, Janpath, Ashok Road, Barakhamba Road, Tolstoy Marg, Ranjit Singh Flyover, Niti Marg, Panchsheel Marg, Kemal Ataturk Marg, APJ Abdul Kalam Road, Press Enclave Road, Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg, Joseph Broz Tito Marg, and Lala Lajpat Rai Marg. 

Movement on these roads may be affected between 11:00 AM and 3:00 PM during the motorcade rehearsal. Motorists must adhere to the instructions of traffic police personnel and follow the diversion routes during this period.

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What commuters should note

Commuters have been advised to plan their journeys, allow extra travel time and use public transport, especially the Delhi Metro, which will continue to operate normally. Buses, taxis and auto-rickshaws may face temporary diversions, while non-destined commercial vehicles will be restricted from entering Delhi during the specified period.

Emergency, medical and essential-service vehicles will be given priority passage. Roadside parking will be prohibited within 200 metres of controlled roads, except at authorised facilities. Police have also urged commuters to follow diversion signs and traffic personnel’s instructions and report any suspicious activity or unidentified objects.

About Motorcade rehearsal

A motorcade rehearsal is a full-scale practice run carried out by security and traffic agencies before the movement of VVIPs during a major international event such as the BRICS Summit. It helps authorities test the planned routes, security arrangements, traffic diversions and coordination between different agencies.

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