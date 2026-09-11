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BRICS Summit 2026: Delhi roads under restrictions, traffic diversions announced, rail services hit from Sept 11-13

The traffic plan includes 22 diversion points, over 35 controlled roads and a number of alternate routes for passengers travelling to railway stations and the airport.

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Apurwa Amit

Updated : Sep 11, 2026, 08:10 AM IST

BRICS Summit 2026: Delhi roads under restrictions, traffic diversions announced, rail services hit from Sept 11-13
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As the BRICS Summit is set to take place from today, Delhi Traffic Police has announced an elaborate traffic arrangement for the BRICS Leaders’ Summit 2026, to be held at Bharat Mandapam between September 11 and 13. In view of VIP convoys and international delegates moving through the city, several roads will be regulated with diversions and restrictions, particularly in New Delhi and surrounding stretches.

The traffic plan includes 22 diversion points, over 35 controlled roads and a number of alternate routes for passengers travelling to railway stations and the airport.

Delhi Police issues traffic advisory

Delhi Traffic Police has also urged commuters to prefer Metro services for airport travel and use public transport during the summit period.

In the latest post on X, Delhi police urged commuters to be extra cautioned and take all necessary steps to avoid any inconvenience, the post reads, "In view of the BRICS Summit on September 11, 2026, traffic diversions and regulated movement will be in place across key routes in Delhi from 2:00 PM to 8:30 PM. * Commuters are advised to plan their journeys in advance, allow extra travel time, use public transport, especially the Metro, and follow designated diversion routes and instructions from traffic personnel."

Routes to avoid, diversions and alternate routes

According to the advisory, affected roads include Sardar Patel Marg, Mother Teresa Crescent, Teen Murti Marg, Akbar Road, Tees January Marg, Rajesh Pilot Marg, Subramaniam Bharti Marg, Mathura Road, Moti Lal Nehru Marg, Dr Zakir Hussain Marg, Africa Avenue Road, Satya Marg, Janpath, Ashoka Road, Barakhamba Road, Tolstoy Marg, Panchsheel Marg and Kemal Attaturk Marg, among others.

Traffic diversions have been listed at locations including Dr Dinesh Nandini Dalmia Chowk, Ram Charan Aggarwal Chowk, Mir Dard Chowk, Kasturba Gandhi Marg/Outer Circle, Janpath, Patel Chowk, RML Hospital roundabout, Vande Matram Marg, Dhaula Kuan, Moti Bagh, Lodhi Road and Neela Gumbad.

The advisory also provides alternate routes for commuters travelling to New Delhi, Old Delhi and Hazrat Nizamuddin railway stations, as well as airports. Metro travel has been strongly recommended for airport journeys during the advisory window.

Delhi Traffic Police said buses may face route diversions during VVIP movements, while the Metro will remain fully operational. Taxis and autos will be permitted, but roadside parking will not be allowed except at designated locations.

Rail services hit

Due to the BRICS India Summit scheduled in the national capital from September 11 to 13, train operations at New Delhi Railway Station will be impacted. According to the Railways, movement of trains at the station will be affected over the three days, leading to the cancellation of five trains originating from New Delhi Railway Station.

Passengers have been asked to check for any changes in their train schedules before arriving at the station.

List of cancelled trains

The following services have been cancelled on September 11:

64015 PWL-SSB EMU: Palwal-Shakur Basti

64429 GZB-NDLS EMU: Ghaziabad-New Delhi

64433 GZB-NDLS EMU: Ghaziabad-New Delhi

64492 NDLS-Palwal Ladies EMU: New Delhi-Palwal

64491 EMU: Delhi Junction-Shamli

Train 64015 is linked to train 64910, which will short-originate from Palwal. Trains 64429 and 64433 are linked to trains 64110 and 64114, respectively, which will short-originate from Ghaziabad.

Meanwhile, commuters have been advised to check train status and timings in advance. For latest information, they can call helpline number 139 or visit the National Train Enquiry System (NTES).

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