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BRICS Summit 2026: Delhi Police issues traffic advisory, urges commuters to these routes from September 11 to 13

Issuing an advisory for the national capital, Delhi Police said that traffic may be temporarily regulated or diverted on certain roads in and around the capital during the movement of international dignitaries.

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ANI

Updated : Sep 08, 2026, 11:48 AM IST

BRICS Summit 2026: Delhi Police issues traffic advisory, urges commuters to these routes from September 11 to 13
Representational image; Image Source - ANI
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Ahead of the BRICS Summit 2026, Delhi Police on Tuesday cautioned commuters about temporary traffic regulations and diversions in view of the movement of international dignitaries during the three-day summit scheduled to be held from September 11 to September 13.

Issuing an advisory for the national capital, Delhi Police said that traffic may be temporarily regulated or diverted on certain roads in and around the capital during the movement of international dignitaries.

In a post on X, Delhi police wrote, "In view of the movement of international dignitaries during the BRICS Summit 2026, traffic may be temporarily regulated/diverted on certain roads in and around New Delhi."

Delhi Police advised citizens to plan their journeys well in advance and keep sufficient additional travel time, particularly while travelling through areas likely to be affected by traffic restrictions.

"Plan their journeys well in advance and keep sufficient additional travel time. Commuters have been advised to prefer the Metro and other public transport wherever feasible and avoid unnecessary travel through regulated areas and VVIP movement routes," the advisory said.

The advisory added that citizens have also been asked to follow traffic diversions and directions issued by police personnel deployed on the roads and refrain from parking vehicles on restricted roads or at unauthorised locations.

"Passengers travelling to airports and railway stations have been advised to start sufficiently early and keep additional travel time in view of possible traffic restrictions," the advisory further added.

The advisory also urged commuters to follow the official Delhi Police and Delhi Traffic Police platforms for real-time traffic updates and information on traffic arrangements.

The preparations for BRICS Summit 2026 are in full swing in the national capital, with the high-profile event leading to a significant rise in hotel tariffs across Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR).

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

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