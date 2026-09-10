BRICS Summit 2026: Delhi Police installs 500 CCTV cameras, adds multi-layer security at Bharat Mandapam; check full plan here

Delhi Police has stepped up arrangements for the high-profile BRICS Summit 2026 at Bharat Mandapam. A massive security and traffic plan has been put in place for the three-day event.

The 18th BRICS Leaders' Summit will be held at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, from September 11 to 13. The national capital is in the final stage of preparations for the three-day international event.

500 CCTV cameras around Bharat Mandapam

To guarantee constant observation throughout the summit, over 500 CCTV cameras have been placed throughout the region. Speaking to ANI, a security official said, "With these arrangements in place, we have covered all roads in the area. If we notice anything suspicious, we can take action within seconds and secure the entire area."

The installation of number plate recognition cameras in New Delhi has been announced in preparation for the BRICS summit, along with enhancements like banners and improved night lighting. Security measures will feature multi-layered arrangements including surveillance, traffic regulation, and quick response systems for delegates from around 30 BRICS countries. The Delhi Traffic Police have identified over 35 roads and 22 diversion spots, with Google Maps and Mappls providing real-time traffic updates.

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Police Commissioner directs high standards

Delhi Police Commissioner led a security briefing with Special Commissioners and venue officers, emphasising that the BRICS Summit's international attention means the performance of Delhi Police will be closely monitored. He instructed personnel to maintain professionalism, discipline, and courtesy, emphasising ownership to prevent errors.

He highlighted the event's national importance and the need to uphold the department's reputation, expressing confidence in the force's ability to meet the high standards demonstrated in past major events. Central government offices in Delhi will be closed on September 11 to minimise inconvenience, with the following days, September 12 and 13, being a Saturday and Sunday.