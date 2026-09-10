FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Samay Raina breaks his silence on dating rumours with Sharon Verma

Samay Raina breaks his silence on dating rumours with Sharon Verma

Rani Mukerji honoured by Mahrashtra government with Raj Kapoor Special Contribution Award, actress says she has 'silently worked to represent women'

Rani honoured by Mahrashtra government with Raj Kapoor Special Contributio Award

Planning to buy iPhone Duo or iPhone 18 Pro? Check 5 cheapest countries to buy and know where India stands

Planning to buy iPhone Duo or iPhone 18 Pro? Check 5 cheapest countries to buy

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Indian cricket stars turn back time in viral 80s AI photo trend

MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Indian cricket stars turn back time in viral 80s

Bigg Boss 20: From Mary Kom, Mahhi Vij to Isha Rekhi, Qazi Touqeer, Rhiti Tiwari, Gullu; final confirmed list of contestants

Bigg Boss 20: From Mary, Mahhi to Isha, Qazi, Rhiti; final list of contestants

From Suhana Khan to Rasha Thadani, Ananya Panday: Gen-Z actresses acing modern-day Radha look in Janmashtami

From Suhana to Rasha, Ananya: Gen-Z actresses giving modern-day Radha look

Latest NewsIndia

INDIA

BRICS Summit 2026: Delhi Police installs 500 CCTV cameras, adds multi-layer security at Bharat Mandapam; check full plan here

Delhi Police has stepped up arrangements for the high-profile BRICS Summit 2026 at Bharat Mandapam. A massive security and traffic plan has been put in place for the three-day event.

Latest News

Anshika Pandey

Updated : Sep 10, 2026, 02:53 PM IST

BRICS Summit 2026: Delhi Police installs 500 CCTV cameras, adds multi-layer security at Bharat Mandapam; check full plan here
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The 18th BRICS Leaders' Summit will be held at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, from September 11 to 13. The national capital is in the final stage of preparations for the three-day international event.

500 CCTV cameras around Bharat Mandapam

To guarantee constant observation throughout the summit, over 500 CCTV cameras have been placed throughout the region. Speaking to ANI, a security official said, "With these arrangements in place, we have covered all roads in the area. If we notice anything suspicious, we can take action within seconds and secure the entire area."

The installation of number plate recognition cameras in New Delhi has been announced in preparation for the BRICS summit, along with enhancements like banners and improved night lighting. Security measures will feature multi-layered arrangements including surveillance, traffic regulation, and quick response systems for delegates from around 30 BRICS countries. The Delhi Traffic Police have identified over 35 roads and 22 diversion spots, with Google Maps and Mappls providing real-time traffic updates.

Also read: Planning to buy iPhone Duo or iPhone 18 Pro? Check 5 cheapest countries to buy and know where India stands

Police Commissioner directs high standards

Delhi Police Commissioner led a security briefing with Special Commissioners and venue officers, emphasising that the BRICS Summit's international attention means the performance of Delhi Police will be closely monitored. He instructed personnel to maintain professionalism, discipline, and courtesy, emphasising ownership to prevent errors.

He highlighted the event's national importance and the need to uphold the department's reputation, expressing confidence in the force's ability to meet the high standards demonstrated in past major events. Central government offices in Delhi will be closed on September 11 to minimise inconvenience, with the following days, September 12 and 13, being a Saturday and Sunday.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Samay Raina breaks his silence on dating rumours with Sharon Verma
Samay Raina breaks his silence on dating rumours with Sharon Verma
BRICS Summit 2026: Russia presses to sign deal for 105 passenger aircraft, local production and technology transfer
BRICS Summit 2026: Russia presses to sign deal for 105 passenger aircraft
Harshit Rana ruled out of Afghanistan T20Is, Asian Games 2026, 27-year-old picked as his replacement; BCCI shares major update on Bumrah
Harshit Rana ruled out of Afghanistan T20Is, Asian Games, Bumrah declared fit
Rani Mukerji honoured by Mahrashtra government with Raj Kapoor Special Contribution Award, actress says she has 'silently worked to represent women'
Rani honoured by Mahrashtra government with Raj Kapoor Special Contributio Award
Samsung, Duolingo take digs at Apple after iPhone Duo launch: ‘Done reheating our leftovers'
Samsung, Duolingo take digs at Apple after iPhone Duo launch
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Indian cricket stars turn back time in viral 80s AI photo trend
MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Indian cricket stars turn back time in viral 80s
Bigg Boss 20: From Mary Kom, Mahhi Vij to Isha Rekhi, Qazi Touqeer, Rhiti Tiwari, Gullu; final confirmed list of contestants
Bigg Boss 20: From Mary, Mahhi to Isha, Qazi, Rhiti; final list of contestants
From Suhana Khan to Rasha Thadani, Ananya Panday: Gen-Z actresses acing modern-day Radha look in Janmashtami
From Suhana to Rasha, Ananya: Gen-Z actresses giving modern-day Radha look
Teacher's Day 2026: From Thalapathy Vijay to Jyothika, 5 popular on-screen gurus from South that became household names
Teacher's Day 2026: From Thalapathy Vijay to Jyothika, 5 popular on-screen gurus
OTT Releases This Week: Dhamaal 4, Gandhari, DC, Bigg Boss 20; Indian movies, series to watch on Netflix, JioHotstar, ZEE5
OTT Releases This Week: Dhamaal 4, Gandhari, DC, Unmadham, Bigg Boss 20
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement