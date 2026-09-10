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BRICS Summit 2026: Delhi gears up for world leaders as Russia’s Sergey Lavrov arrives, Putin set to land soon

Delhi gears up for world leaders as Lavrov arrives and Putin, Xi Jinping, Pezeshkian and other leaders prepare to attend the two-day summit.

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Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Sep 11, 2026, 12:28 AM IST

BRICS Summit 2026: Delhi gears up for world leaders as Russia’s Sergey Lavrov arrives, Putin set to land soon
BRICS Summit 2026: Delhi gears up for world leaders as Russia’s Sergey Lavrov arrives, Putin set to land soon
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New Delhi is illuminated and decked up to host the 18th BRICS Summit on September 12 and 13, with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov already having arrived in India on Thursday. Russian President Vladimir Putin is scheduled to land tonight, as per ANI reports. 

Also, Mauro Vieira, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Brazil, arrived to attend the 18th BRICS Summit, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Thursday. “Warm welcome to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr Mauro Vieira of Brazil, as he arrives to attend the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi. India and Brazil share a longstanding friendship and a strong commitment to advancing cooperation across the Global South,” the MEA stated on X.

Chinese President Xi Jinping, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and UAE Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan are also among the prominent leaders expected to attend the two-day summit.

Elaborate hotel arrangements, security checks

The national capital is decked up with posters and illuminated installations ahead of the BRICS Summit 2026.  The visiting dignitaries of Russia, China, Iran, UAE are expected to stay at different hotels in the national capital, with security arrangements being significantly strengthened ahead of their arrival.

Hotels are also making elaborate preparations to ensure seamless hospitality for the visiting dignitaries, including special arrangements for food, housekeeping, guest services and movement within the properties. Security checks and access protocols have been tightened, with areas designated for official delegations and support teams. Barricades have been put in place at several locations, while detailed security protocols and traffic arrangements are being implemented to facilitate the movement of visiting dignitaries and their delegations.

 

The two-day BRICS Summit will see global leaders and senior representatives from member and partner countries gather, along with heads of major regional and international organisations. Several countries will be represented by their heads of state or government, while others, including Brazil and Saudi Arabia, will send senior ministers. 

Leaders from partner countries such as Kazakhstan and Malaysia are also expected to attend, along with Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and heads of the WTO, WHO and New Development Bank are also scheduled to participate.
India’s BRICS chairship is guided by the theme: 'Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability', reflecting PM Modi's vision of a people-centric approach rooted in the spirit of "Humanity First." In addition to these areas, the leaders will exchange views on strengthening intra-BRICS cooperation on common priorities and share perspectives on global and regional matters of mutual importance.

About BRICS Summit 

BRICS comprises Brazil, China, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Indonesia, Iran, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates. BRICS partner countries are: Belarus, Cuba, Bolivia, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Nigeria, Thailand, Uganda, Uzbekistan and Vietnam.

 Delhi is expected to see heightened security and traffic restrictions during the summit, as India uses its BRICS presidency to strengthen cooperation among emerging economies and advance key global issues.

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