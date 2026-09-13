BRICS Summit 2026 Day 2: Modi flags critical minerals, technology weaponisation; pushes resilient supply chains| Key points

PM Modi stressed resilience, innovation, cooperation and sustainability at BRICS 2026, highlighting the Global South, supply chains, climate action and startups. Check key takeaways here.

On the second day of the 18th BRICS Summit 2026 in New Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stressed India’s presidency focus on four pillars, which are resilience, innovation, cooperation and sustainability. He stated that the Global South’s trust in BRICS has grown because its voices are heard and experiences respected, while adding that the bloc’s diversity and cooperation had helped turn a shared vision into 'win-win' collaboration.

PM Modi's closing remarks at BRICS Summit 2026

Modi stressed inclusivity, resilience, sustainability and win-win cooperation, saying the bloc’s actions should keep future generations in mind.

BRICS should promote growth that benefits the Global South, with solutions developed within the bloc made accessible to other developing countries. Economic development and environmental protection are complementary, not alternatives. He said the Global South’s trust in BRICS has grown because its voices are heard and its experiences are respected.

On Climate action, Modi highlighted BRICS initiatives on smart grids, energy storage, agroecology, regenerative agriculture and community-based climate adaptation. He said cooperation should extend beyond governments to include entrepreneurs, farmers, researchers, women, youth and ordinary citizens.

Modi spoke about Initiatives such as BRICS Connect, the MSME cooperation portal and the Urban Mobility Hub, which aim to support skills, employment, small businesses and knowledge-sharing. The BRICS Logistics Supply Chain Cooperation Framework will focus on making supply chains more reliable and resilient.

Talking about innovation and startups, Modi highlighted the BRICS Incubator Network and proposed a BRICS Startup Innovation Fund to support innovative and scalable solutions. The BRICS Network on Digital Agriculture will use AI, geospatial technology and digital public infrastructure to address farmers’ needs.

Modi warned that the weaponisation of technology and critical minerals could hinder shared progress and stressed inclusivity in technology adoption.

On crisis preparedness, Modi said BRICS must strengthen resilience against pandemics, climate disasters and supply-chain disruptions. He said India’s presidency helped build consensus on a BRICS Integrated Early Warning System for infectious diseases and guidelines for integrating early-warning data in disaster management.

BRICS Summit Day 2: PM Modi's itinerary

On the second day of the New Delhi BRICS Summit, PM Modi is also slated to hold bilateral meetings with leaders from seven countries. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to meet with leaders of South Africa, Kazakhstan, Philippines, Egypt, Burundi, Uganda and Nigeria on Sunday.PM Modi will meet South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit. South Africa has been a core part of BRICS.PM Modi will also meet Egypt President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi. The Egyptian leader met Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit on Saturday.PM Modi will also meet Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Philippines President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., Burundi President Evariste Ndayishimiye, Uganda Vice President Jessica Alupo and Nigerian Vice President Kashim Shettima as India boosts its ties with African and Asian nations.

(With inputs from ANI)