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BRICS Summit 2026: Chinese President Xi Jinping arrives in Delhi after 7 years; Talks with PM Modi in focus

Chinese President Xi Jinping has arrived in Delhi for the summit. This marks his first visit to India since 2019, and it is being closely watched as India and China aim to enhance their recent efforts to stabilise bilateral ties.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Sep 12, 2026, 12:56 PM IST

BRICS Summit 2026: Chinese President Xi Jinping arrives in Delhi after 7 years; Talks with PM Modi in focus
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The 18th BRICS Leaders' Summit is underway in New Delhi, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosting leaders of the expanded grouping at Bharat Mandapam on September 12 and 13. The summit comes amid global conflicts, trade tensions and debates over the future of the international economic order.

The BRICS grouping currently has 11 members: Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, the UAE, Indonesia and Saudi Arabia. India is hosting the summit as the current chair of the grouping.

The summit is expected to focus on trade, investment, energy security, global conflicts, maritime security and greater cooperation among emerging economies. The wars in Ukraine and the Middle East, along with continuing global trade tensions, are likely to remain major issues during the two-day meeting.

Xi Jinping arrives in Delhi after 7 years for talks with PM Modi

Chinese President Xi Jinping has arrived in Delhi for the summit, marking his first visit to India since 2019. His visit is being closely watched as India and China seek to build on recent efforts to stabilise bilateral ties following years of tensions after the 2020 Galwan Valley clash. Modi and Xi are expected to hold a bilateral meeting on Saturday.

Ahead of the meeting, Chinese Ambassador to India Xu Feihong said Beijing was ready to work with New Delhi by strengthening communication, enhancing cooperation and "properly" handling differences. He said the two countries should view their relationship from a strategic and long-term perspective and work towards maintaining good-neighbourly ties.

Putin, Pezeshkian hold bilateral talks with PM Modi

Russian President Vladimir Putin has already held bilateral talks with Modi. The two leaders discussed bilateral relations as well as global and regional developments. Modi reiterated India's position that dialogue and diplomacy remain the way forward for resolving conflicts, while discussions also covered the situation in West Asia and the Black Sea region and its impact on maritime trade and Indian seafarers.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian also met Modi ahead of the summit. Their discussions included the ongoing US-Iran conflict, regional peace, freedom of navigation and the safety of commercial shipping and seafarers.

Security tightened in Delhi amid diplomatic balancing

Meanwhile, extensive security arrangements and traffic restrictions remain in place across Delhi as foreign leaders and their delegations move between airports, hotels and the summit venue. Authorities have advised commuters to follow traffic restrictions and use alternative routes where necessary.

The summit is also significant for India's diplomatic balancing, with Modi engaging leaders of Russia, China and Iran while New Delhi continues to maintain relationships with Western powers. The meetings in Delhi are expected to shape discussions on bilateral ties as well as BRICS' broader role in a rapidly changing global order.

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