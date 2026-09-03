BRICS Summit 2026: Central govt offices in Delhi to remain shut on September 11

As per an official memorandum issued on Thursday by the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, the decision to close Central government offices in Delhi and New Delhi has been taken considering the magnitude of the event and the substantial logistical arrangements required for hostin

Central government offices located in Delhi will remain closed on September 11 in view of the 18th BRICS Leaders’ Summit being hosted in the national capital.

As per an official memorandum issued on Thursday by the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, the decision to close Central government offices in Delhi and New Delhi has been taken considering the magnitude of the event and the substantial logistical arrangements required for hosting the high-level summit.

The BRICS Business Forum and the 18th BRICS Leaders’ Summit are scheduled to be held from September 11 to 13 at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi.

The summit is expected to be attended by leaders from around 30 BRICS member and partner countries, besides heads of international organisations and business representatives from BRICS nations, including India.

The move is also aimed at minimising inconvenience to the general public during the summit, which is expected to entail extensive security and traffic arrangements across the national capital.

The closure will apply on September 11, which falls on a Friday, while September 12 and 13 are Saturday and Sunday, respectively.

"The undersigned is directed to say that the BRICS Business Forum and 18th BRICS Leaders' Summit are scheduled to be held from 11-13 September, 2026 at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi. The Summit will be attended by leaders from about thirty BRICS members and partner countries, Heads of International Organizations and business representatives from BRICS nations including India. Recognising the magnitude of this event, the substantial logistical arrangements involved, and to minimise inconvenience to the general public, it has been decided to keep the Central Government offices located in Delhi/New Delhi closed on Friday, the 11th of September 2026 (12th and 13th of September 2026 being Saturday and Sunday respectively)," reads the order.

The ministry has directed that the decision be brought to the notice of all concerned.

India’s BRICS Chairship is guided by the theme: “Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability”, reflecting the Prime Minister’s vision of a people-centric approach rooted in the spirit of "Humanity First." In addition to these areas, the leaders will exchange views on strengthening intra-BRICS cooperation on common priorities and share perspectives on global and regional matters of mutual importance.

Under India’s chairship this year, over 350 meetings and high-level engagements have been held in over 25 cities across India to further strengthen the BRICS strategic partnership across three fundamental pillars: political and security, economic and financial, and cultural and people-to-people exchanges.

Through these engagements, and business-to-business and people-to-people initiatives, India's BRICS Chairship has contributed to advancing BRICS cooperation through practical and development-oriented outcomes.

India is a founding member of BRICS and has previously held its Chairship three times in 2012, 2016 and 2021. India assumed its fourth BRICS Chairship on 1 January 2026. The year 2026 also marks a significant milestone as BRICS completes twenty years since its establishment.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)