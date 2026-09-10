FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Samay Raina breaks his silence on dating rumours with Sharon Verma

Samay Raina breaks his silence on dating rumours with Sharon Verma

Rani Mukerji honoured by Mahrashtra government with Raj Kapoor Special Contribution Award, actress says she has 'silently worked to represent women'

Rani honoured by Mahrashtra government with Raj Kapoor Special Contributio Award

Planning to buy iPhone Duo or iPhone 18 Pro? Check 5 cheapest countries to buy and know where India stands

Planning to buy iPhone Duo or iPhone 18 Pro? Check 5 cheapest countries to buy

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Indian cricket stars turn back time in viral 80s AI photo trend

MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Indian cricket stars turn back time in viral 80s

Bigg Boss 20: From Mary Kom, Mahhi Vij to Isha Rekhi, Qazi Touqeer, Rhiti Tiwari, Gullu; final confirmed list of contestants

Bigg Boss 20: From Mary, Mahhi to Isha, Qazi, Rhiti; final list of contestants

From Suhana Khan to Rasha Thadani, Ananya Panday: Gen-Z actresses acing modern-day Radha look in Janmashtami

From Suhana to Rasha, Ananya: Gen-Z actresses giving modern-day Radha look

Latest NewsIndia

INDIA

BRICS Summit 2026 begins on September 12 in New Delhi; full list of leaders attending PM Modi's mega event

New Delhi to host 18th BRICS Leaders Summit Sept 12-13 Bharat Mandapam PM Modi to welcome 11 members partner outreach India chairs BRICS focus multilateralism trade energy security global governance Xi Jinping Putin among attendees

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Sep 10, 2026, 01:03 PM IST

BRICS Summit 2026 begins on September 12 in New Delhi; full list of leaders attending PM Modi's mega event
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

New Delhi is set to host the 18th BRICS Leaders’ Summit on September 12 and 13. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will welcome leaders from the expanded BRICS grouping and partner countries. India is chairing BRICS this year.

The summit will be held at Bharat Mandapam and will focus on issues including multilateralism, trade, investment, energy and food security, supply chains and global governance.

The main leaders’ programme will begin on Saturday, September 12, with the heads of the 11 BRICS member countries. Leaders from partner countries and outreach invitees will join the summit programme on Sunday, September 13. Delhi has deployed a major security operation for the event, with thousands of personnel covering airports, hotels and the Bharat Mandapam venue.

11 BRICS members: Who is attending

The 11 full members of BRICS are Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Egypt, Ethiopia, Indonesia, Iran, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

Here is the attendance list for 18th BRICS Summit, New Delhi - Sept 12-13, in list form:

BRICS Member Countries - 11 Full Members:

- Brazil - Mauro Vieira - Foreign Minister (representing Brazil)
- Russia - Vladimir Putin - President
- India - Narendra Modi - Prime Minister (Host, Chair)
- China - Xi Jinping - President
- South Africa - Cyril Ramaphosa - President
- Egypt - Abdel Fattah el-Sisi - President
- Ethiopia - Abiy Ahmed - Prime Minister
- Indonesia - Prabowo Subianto - President
- Iran - Masoud Pezeshkian - President
- Saudi Arabia - [Not confirmed in list]
- UAE - Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan - Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi

BRICS Partner and Outreach Countries:

- Belarus - Alexander Lukashenko - President
- Kazakhstan - Kassym-Jomart Tokayev - President
- Malaysia - Anwar Ibrahim - Prime Minister
- Thailand - Anutin Charnvirakul - Prime Minister
- Cuba - Miguel Díaz-Canel - President
- Nigeria - Bola Ahmed Tinubu - President
- Uzbekistan - Shavkat Mirziyoyev - President
- Uganda - Jessica Alupo - Vice President

Top UN Official:

- António Guterres - UN Secretary-General

BRICS Business Forum - Sept 11 - Business Leaders Expected:

- China: Houliang Dai - Chairman, CNPC
- China: Lin Liao - Chairman, ICBC
- China: Min Wan - Chairman, China COSCO Shipping Corporation
- China: Senior executives - Huawei Technologies and Alibaba Group
- Brazil: Francisco Gomes Neto - President and CEO, Embraer
- Brazil: Gustavo Pimenta - CEO, Vale
- South Africa: Phuthi Mahanyele-Dabengwa - CEO, Naspers
- Russia: Oleg Belozerov - CEO and Chairman, Russian Railways
- Russia: Alexander Vedyakhin - First Deputy Chairman, Sberbank

PM Modi to address Business Forum on Sept 11

Before the main two-day event, PM Modi is set to address the BRICS Business Forum on Friday, September 11. Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar are expected to address the opening session on agriculture, trade, investment, supply chains and digital economy.

A large Chinese business delegation is expected including Houliang Dai of CNPC, Lin Liao of ICBC, Min Wan of China COSCO Shipping, plus senior executives from Huawei and Alibaba. Global leaders like Francisco Gomes Neto of Embraer, Gustavo Pimenta of Vale, Phuthi Mahanyele-Dabengwa of Naspers, Oleg Belozerov of Russian Railways and Alexander Vedyakhin of Sberbank are also expected

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Samay Raina breaks his silence on dating rumours with Sharon Verma
Samay Raina breaks his silence on dating rumours with Sharon Verma
BRICS Summit 2026: Russia presses to sign deal for 105 passenger aircraft, local production and technology transfer
BRICS Summit 2026: Russia presses to sign deal for 105 passenger aircraft
Harshit Rana ruled out of Afghanistan T20Is, Asian Games 2026, 27-year-old picked as his replacement; BCCI shares major update on Bumrah
Harshit Rana ruled out of Afghanistan T20Is, Asian Games, Bumrah declared fit
Rani Mukerji honoured by Mahrashtra government with Raj Kapoor Special Contribution Award, actress says she has 'silently worked to represent women'
Rani honoured by Mahrashtra government with Raj Kapoor Special Contributio Award
Samsung, Duolingo take digs at Apple after iPhone Duo launch: ‘Done reheating our leftovers'
Samsung, Duolingo take digs at Apple after iPhone Duo launch
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Indian cricket stars turn back time in viral 80s AI photo trend
MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Indian cricket stars turn back time in viral 80s
Bigg Boss 20: From Mary Kom, Mahhi Vij to Isha Rekhi, Qazi Touqeer, Rhiti Tiwari, Gullu; final confirmed list of contestants
Bigg Boss 20: From Mary, Mahhi to Isha, Qazi, Rhiti; final list of contestants
From Suhana Khan to Rasha Thadani, Ananya Panday: Gen-Z actresses acing modern-day Radha look in Janmashtami
From Suhana to Rasha, Ananya: Gen-Z actresses giving modern-day Radha look
Teacher's Day 2026: From Thalapathy Vijay to Jyothika, 5 popular on-screen gurus from South that became household names
Teacher's Day 2026: From Thalapathy Vijay to Jyothika, 5 popular on-screen gurus
OTT Releases This Week: Dhamaal 4, Gandhari, DC, Bigg Boss 20; Indian movies, series to watch on Netflix, JioHotstar, ZEE5
OTT Releases This Week: Dhamaal 4, Gandhari, DC, Unmadham, Bigg Boss 20
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement