BRICS Summit 2026 begins on September 12 in New Delhi; full list of leaders attending PM Modi's mega event

New Delhi to host 18th BRICS Leaders Summit Sept 12-13 Bharat Mandapam PM Modi to welcome 11 members partner outreach India chairs BRICS focus multilateralism trade energy security global governance Xi Jinping Putin among attendees

New Delhi is set to host the 18th BRICS Leaders’ Summit on September 12 and 13. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will welcome leaders from the expanded BRICS grouping and partner countries. India is chairing BRICS this year.

The summit will be held at Bharat Mandapam and will focus on issues including multilateralism, trade, investment, energy and food security, supply chains and global governance.

The main leaders’ programme will begin on Saturday, September 12, with the heads of the 11 BRICS member countries. Leaders from partner countries and outreach invitees will join the summit programme on Sunday, September 13. Delhi has deployed a major security operation for the event, with thousands of personnel covering airports, hotels and the Bharat Mandapam venue.

11 BRICS members: Who is attending

The 11 full members of BRICS are Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Egypt, Ethiopia, Indonesia, Iran, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

Here is the attendance list for 18th BRICS Summit, New Delhi - Sept 12-13, in list form:

BRICS Member Countries - 11 Full Members:

- Brazil - Mauro Vieira - Foreign Minister (representing Brazil)

- Russia - Vladimir Putin - President

- India - Narendra Modi - Prime Minister (Host, Chair)

- China - Xi Jinping - President

- South Africa - Cyril Ramaphosa - President

- Egypt - Abdel Fattah el-Sisi - President

- Ethiopia - Abiy Ahmed - Prime Minister

- Indonesia - Prabowo Subianto - President

- Iran - Masoud Pezeshkian - President

- Saudi Arabia - [Not confirmed in list]

- UAE - Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan - Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi

BRICS Partner and Outreach Countries:

- Belarus - Alexander Lukashenko - President

- Kazakhstan - Kassym-Jomart Tokayev - President

- Malaysia - Anwar Ibrahim - Prime Minister

- Thailand - Anutin Charnvirakul - Prime Minister

- Cuba - Miguel Díaz-Canel - President

- Nigeria - Bola Ahmed Tinubu - President

- Uzbekistan - Shavkat Mirziyoyev - President

- Uganda - Jessica Alupo - Vice President

Top UN Official:

- António Guterres - UN Secretary-General

BRICS Business Forum - Sept 11 - Business Leaders Expected:

- China: Houliang Dai - Chairman, CNPC

- China: Lin Liao - Chairman, ICBC

- China: Min Wan - Chairman, China COSCO Shipping Corporation

- China: Senior executives - Huawei Technologies and Alibaba Group

- Brazil: Francisco Gomes Neto - President and CEO, Embraer

- Brazil: Gustavo Pimenta - CEO, Vale

- South Africa: Phuthi Mahanyele-Dabengwa - CEO, Naspers

- Russia: Oleg Belozerov - CEO and Chairman, Russian Railways

- Russia: Alexander Vedyakhin - First Deputy Chairman, Sberbank

PM Modi to address Business Forum on Sept 11

Before the main two-day event, PM Modi is set to address the BRICS Business Forum on Friday, September 11. Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar are expected to address the opening session on agriculture, trade, investment, supply chains and digital economy.

A large Chinese business delegation is expected including Houliang Dai of CNPC, Lin Liao of ICBC, Min Wan of China COSCO Shipping, plus senior executives from Huawei and Alibaba. Global leaders like Francisco Gomes Neto of Embraer, Gustavo Pimenta of Vale, Phuthi Mahanyele-Dabengwa of Naspers, Oleg Belozerov of Russian Railways and Alexander Vedyakhin of Sberbank are also expected