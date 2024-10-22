PM Modi met President Putin in Kazan, emphasizing peaceful resolution for the Russia-Ukraine conflict during the 16th BRICS Summit.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Russian President Vladimir Putin in Kazan on Tuesday, where they held bilateral talks ahead of the 16th BRICS Summit. PM Modi arrived in Kazan earlier in the day and was welcomed at the airport by Rustam Minnikhanov, the head of the Republic of Tatarstan. The summit brings together leaders from Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa to discuss important global issues under the theme "Strengthening Multilateralism for Just Global Development and Security."

During the meeting, PM Modi emphasized the need for a peaceful resolution to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict. He reiterated India's stance on promoting dialogue and diplomacy as the path to resolving the war, which has been ongoing for two years. “I have been in constant touch with you regarding the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. As I have said earlier, we believe that the problems should be resolved in a peaceful manner. We fully support the early establishment of peace and stability. All our efforts give priority to humanity,” PM Modi stated, adding that India is ready to provide any possible cooperation for peace efforts.

The Prime Minister’s visit to Kazan aims to strengthen India-Russia relations further, building on the "Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership" shared between the two nations. The bilateral meeting also follows last month's acknowledgment by Putin, who called Modi a "friend" and expressed gratitude for India's support in seeking a peaceful end to the war. The invitation to attend the BRICS Summit was extended during this time, and it comes after PM Modi had urged Putin to work towards a resolution in a call two months ago. In August, Modi had also met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv, underlining India's balanced diplomatic efforts to foster peace.

In addition to meeting Putin, PM Modi is expected to hold talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping and other BRICS leaders during the summit. The summit offers a crucial platform to discuss global developmental issues, climate change, economic cooperation, supply chain resilience, and cultural exchanges among member nations. A significant development occurred just before the summit when India and China agreed to resume patrolling along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh, marking a breakthrough in their strained diplomatic relations. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri indicated that efforts were underway to arrange a meeting between PM Modi and President Xi during the summit.

This visit to Russia marks Modi's second trip to the country this year. In July, he attended the 22nd India-Russia Annual Summit in Moscow, where he not only engaged in bilateral talks but was also awarded Russia's highest civilian honor, the Order of St. Andrew the Apostle.

The two-day BRICS Summit provides a valuable opportunity for leaders to evaluate the progress of initiatives and explore future collaboration, especially amid ongoing global unrest, such as the Russia-Ukraine war and the Middle East crisis.

