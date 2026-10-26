FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Rahul Gandhi News: LoP Rahul Gandhi Acquitted By UP Court In 2018 Defamation Case Against Amit Shah

Rahul Gandhi News: LoP Rahul Gandhi Acquitted By UP Court In 2018 Defamation Case Against Amit Shah

Viral video: Prakash Raj MOCKS PM Narendra Modi for his conversation with AI Baba, calls it 'rascals who use religion', netizens lose cool

Prakash Raj MOCKS PM Narendra Modi for his conversation with AI Baba

Cyclone Arnab: Andhra Pradesh & Odisha On Red Alert As Cyclone Arnab Intensifies Over Bay Of Bengal

Cyclone Arnab: Andhra Pradesh & Odisha On Red Alert As Cyclone Arnab Intensifies Over Bay Of Bengal

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Ranabaali releases in Hindi: From intense screen presence to chemistry with Rashmika, 5 reasons why audience is loving Vijay Deverakonda

Ranabaali releases in Hindi: 5 reasons why audience is loving Vijay Deverakonda

From Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 3 to Shobhinaw Satyaa's Hanuman Ansh: 5 men who made 2026 a blockbuster year

From Ajay Devgn to Shobhinaw's Satyaa: 5 men who made 2026 a blockbuster year

OTT Releases This Week: The Paradise, Gajab Raat, Sumo Didi; Indian movies, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5

OTT Releases This Week: The Paradise, Gajab Raat, Sumo Didi, Dorothy

Latest NewsIndia

INDIA

BRICS Parliamentary Forum begins in Delhi: PM Modi to meet speakers today; key agenda

India hosts the 12th BRICS Parliamentary Forum in Delhi on October 26-27. Know the key agenda, PM Modi's role, participating delegations and major discussions.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated : Oct 26, 2026, 10:46 AM IST

BRICS Parliamentary Forum begins in Delhi: PM Modi to meet speakers today; key agenda
BRICS Parliamentary Forum begins in Delhi: PM Modi's to meet speakers today; key agenda (Source: ANI)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

India is hosting the two-day 12th BRICS Parliamentary Forum in New Delhi from October 26 to 27, bringing together Speakers and parliamentary delegations from BRICS member and partner countries. The conference, being held at the Parliament House complex under the theme "Fostering Parliaments for People-Centric Development", is to strengthen legislative cooperation and address emerging global challenges.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, who is chairing the forum, is scheduled to deliver the inaugural address at 10 am on Monday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also meet the visiting Speakers and Heads of Delegations later in the day.

 What is the BRICS Parliamentary Forum 2026?

The BRICS Parliamentary Forum is a multilateral platform that brings together parliamentary representatives from member and partner countries to exchange legislative practices, strengthen democratic institutions and promote cooperation on issues of common interest.

The 12th edition, hosted by the Indian Parliament, focuses on people-centric development and strengthening the role of legislatures in addressing global challenges.

The conference will feature four high-level thematic sessions based on Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability.

Key issues on the agenda?

The discussions will focus on strengthening parliamentary institutions, improving legislative oversight and addressing the challenges posed by artificial intelligence and emerging digital technologies.

Delegates will also deliberate on sustainable development, climate change and ways to make parliamentary processes more responsive to citizens' needs.

A special meeting of the Chairpersons of Parliamentary Committees on International Affairs will examine parliamentary diplomacy, institutional capacity building and the exchange of legislative best practices.

The forum will also facilitate bilateral and multilateral meetings, including engagements involving Parliamentary Friendship Groups established with 64 countries.

 Why is the Forum important for India?

Hosting the conference provides India an opportunity to highlight the priorities of the Global South and strengthen cooperation among BRICS countries.

The meeting also comes during India's BRICS Presidency in 2026, with New Delhi seeking greater collaboration on development, institutional reforms and global challenges.

The conference will conclude on October 27 with the adoption of a Joint Statement, followed by Om Birla's valedictory address and the ceremonial handover of the forum's chairmanship to China.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Viral video: Prakash Raj MOCKS PM Narendra Modi for his conversation with AI Baba, calls it 'rascals who use religion', netizens lose cool
Prakash Raj MOCKS PM Narendra Modi for his conversation with AI Baba
Rahul Gandhi Acquitted: Why Sultanpur Court dismissed defamation case over remarks against Amit Shah
Rahul Gandhi acquitted in defamation case over remarks against Amit Shah
Viral video: Rakhi Sawant BLASTS PM Narendra Modi, calls him 'AI se taarif karane wale buddhe', asks him to save India, netizens react
Rakhi Sawant BLASTS PM Modi, calls him 'AI se taarif karane wale buddhe'
After Kharge's 'Baap' row, Congress leader Danish Ali targets PM Modi with 'Naajayaz Aulaadein' barb
After Kharge's 'Baap' row, Congress leader Danish Ali targets PM Modi with 'Naaj
BRICS Parliamentary Forum begins in Delhi: PM Modi to meet speakers today; key agenda
BRICS Parliamentary Forum begins in Delhi: PM Modi's role, key agenda
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Ranabaali releases in Hindi: From intense screen presence to chemistry with Rashmika, 5 reasons why audience is loving Vijay Deverakonda
Ranabaali releases in Hindi: 5 reasons why audience is loving Vijay Deverakonda
From Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 3 to Shobhinaw Satyaa's Hanuman Ansh: 5 men who made 2026 a blockbuster year
From Ajay Devgn to Shobhinaw's Satyaa: 5 men who made 2026 a blockbuster year
OTT Releases This Week: The Paradise, Gajab Raat, Sumo Didi; Indian movies, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5
OTT Releases This Week: The Paradise, Gajab Raat, Sumo Didi, Dorothy
From Udta Teer to Tum Mere Ho, Doosra: Movies releasing in cinema this week
From Udta Teer to Tum Mere Ho, Doosra: Movies releasing in cinema this week
OTT Releases This Week: Koffee With Karan 9, Roadies Rebirth, Aasha; new movies and shows to watch on Netflix, JioHotstar, ZEE5
OTT Releases This Week: Koffee With Karan 9, Roadies Rebirth, Aasha
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement