BRICS Parliamentary Forum begins in Delhi: PM Modi's to meet speakers today; key agenda

India hosts the 12th BRICS Parliamentary Forum in Delhi on October 26-27. Know the key agenda, PM Modi's role, participating delegations and major discussions.

India is hosting the two-day 12th BRICS Parliamentary Forum in New Delhi from October 26 to 27, bringing together Speakers and parliamentary delegations from BRICS member and partner countries. The conference, being held at the Parliament House complex under the theme "Fostering Parliaments for People-Centric Development", is to strengthen legislative cooperation and address emerging global challenges.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, who is chairing the forum, is scheduled to deliver the inaugural address at 10 am on Monday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also meet the visiting Speakers and Heads of Delegations later in the day.

What is the BRICS Parliamentary Forum 2026?

The BRICS Parliamentary Forum is a multilateral platform that brings together parliamentary representatives from member and partner countries to exchange legislative practices, strengthen democratic institutions and promote cooperation on issues of common interest.

The 12th edition, hosted by the Indian Parliament, focuses on people-centric development and strengthening the role of legislatures in addressing global challenges.

The conference will feature four high-level thematic sessions based on Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability.

Key issues on the agenda?

The discussions will focus on strengthening parliamentary institutions, improving legislative oversight and addressing the challenges posed by artificial intelligence and emerging digital technologies.

Delegates will also deliberate on sustainable development, climate change and ways to make parliamentary processes more responsive to citizens' needs.

A special meeting of the Chairpersons of Parliamentary Committees on International Affairs will examine parliamentary diplomacy, institutional capacity building and the exchange of legislative best practices.

The forum will also facilitate bilateral and multilateral meetings, including engagements involving Parliamentary Friendship Groups established with 64 countries.

Why is the Forum important for India?

Hosting the conference provides India an opportunity to highlight the priorities of the Global South and strengthen cooperation among BRICS countries.

The meeting also comes during India's BRICS Presidency in 2026, with New Delhi seeking greater collaboration on development, institutional reforms and global challenges.

The conference will conclude on October 27 with the adoption of a Joint Statement, followed by Om Birla's valedictory address and the ceremonial handover of the forum's chairmanship to China.