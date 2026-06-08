BRICS Forum showcases Uttarakhand's Disaster Management Model, highlights Silkyara rescue

Uttarakhand's disaster management model received international praise at the BRICS DRR meeting, with the Silkyara Tunnel rescue operation highlighted as a benchmark in emergency response.

Uttarakhand's disaster management framework has earned international recognition after being showcased at the second technical meeting of the BRICS Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR) Working Group held in Puri, Odisha, from June 3 to 5.

Representatives from 11 BRICS member and partner countries praised the state's disaster preparedness, early warning systems and emergency response mechanisms, with the Silkyara Tunnel rescue operation emerging as one of the key highlights of the conference.

Uttarakhand Showcases Disaster Management Success Story

The three-day meeting, hosted under India's BRICS presidency, brought together senior officials, policymakers and disaster management experts from Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Indonesia.

The conference focused on disaster risk reduction, resilient infrastructure, community-based warning systems, rapid response mechanisms and sustainable disaster management practices.

Representing Uttarakhand, SDRF Commandant Arpan Yaduvanshi and ULMMC Director Shantanu Sarkar presented the state's disaster management model and shared its experiences in handling emergencies in difficult Himalayan terrain.

Silkyara Rescue Operation Draws Special Attention

One of the major highlights of Uttarakhand's presentation was the Silkyara Tunnel rescue operation, which attracted significant appreciation from delegates.

The rescue mission, along with disaster response efforts in Dharali, was presented as an example of effective coordination between multiple agencies, the use of technology and humanitarian response under extremely challenging conditions.

Delegates reportedly described the operations as remarkable examples of patience, technical expertise and administrative coordination.

Managing Disasters In The Himalayas

During the presentation, officials outlined the unique challenges faced by Uttarakhand, including landslides, flash floods, extreme rainfall, glacial lake threats, road blockages and risks associated with pilgrimage routes.

The state's multi-agency coordination mechanism, early warning systems and rapid rescue and relief arrangements were highlighted as key strengths. Officials also shared how continuous preparedness and risk-reduction measures have helped improve disaster response capabilities across the state.

Focus On Technology And Early Warning Systems

The Uttarakhand State Disaster Management Authority's use of technology received particular attention at the conference. Officials showcased how geospatial technology, remote sensing, data analytics and early warning systems are being used to identify risks and strengthen disaster preparedness.

ULMMC Director Shantanu Sarkar said technology-driven solutions would play an increasingly important role in managing future disasters.

"Geospatial technology, remote sensing, data analytics, and early warning systems are making disaster risk reduction more effective. Technology-driven solutions will play a decisive role in tackling future disaster challenges," he said.

SDRF's Rapid Response Capability Appreciated

Delegates also acknowledged the role played by the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) in responding to emergencies in mountainous regions. According to officials, Uttarakhand has focused on strengthening trained response teams, improving coordination among departments and enhancing preparedness at the community level.

SDRF Commandant Arpan Yaduvanshi said the state's approach has evolved beyond relief and rescue operations to include long-term preparedness and risk reduction.

"Due to the sensitive and proactive approach of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami towards disaster management, the state is continuously strengthening risk reduction, preparedness, capacity building, and inter-agency coordination," he said.

Key Outcomes Of The BRICS Meeting

The BRICS Disaster Risk Reduction Working Group meeting concluded with discussions on strengthening cooperation among member countries, promoting technological innovation and improving community-level disaster preparedness.

The recognition received by Uttarakhand is being seen as a significant achievement for the state's disaster management agencies, including the Uttarakhand State Disaster Management Authority, SDRF and other departments involved in disaster preparedness and response.

The appreciation at the BRICS forum underscores how a state frequently exposed to natural disasters has transformed its experience into a model that is now drawing international attention.