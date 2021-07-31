BRICS counter terrorism action plan finalised

BRICS Counter-Terrorism Action Plan has been finalised at the working group meeting that took place last week under the chairmanship of India. The meet took place from July 28 to July 29 and was chaired by Joint Secretary for Counter-Terrorism, Ministry of External Affairs Mahaveer Singhvi. The meet that took place virtually saw the participation of senior counter-terrorism officials from all BRICS countries.

"The Counterterrorism action plan aims to further strengthen result-oriented cooperation between BRICS countries in areas such as preventing and combating terrorism, radicalisation, financing of terrorism, misuse of the internet by terrorists, curbing travel of terrorists, border control, protection of soft targets, information sharing, capacity building, international and regional cooperation, etc," said the ministry of external affairs release.

The plan will be adopted at the BRICS National Security Advisors meeting that will take place in August. The plan implements BRICS Counter-Terrorism Strategy adopted by BRICS leaders in 2020. Later this year, India hosts the BRICS leaders' meet and so far many events have been organised under India's leadership.

"During the Working Group meeting while condemning terrorism in all its forms and manifestations whenever, wherever and by whomsoever committed, the BRICS countries also exchanged views on terrorism threat assessment at national, regional and global levels and resolved to further enhance counter-terrorism cooperation in line with the Action Plan," the MEA release pointed out.

Ahead of the Counter-Terrorism Working Group meet, sub workings groups met on 5 subjects - Misuse of the internet for a terrorist purpose, Deradicalisation, Countering Terrorist Financing, Capacity Building and Countering Foreign Terrorist Fighters on July 26-27.

BRICS or Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa grouping is a major grouping with considerable global output. On June 1, India hosted the BRICS FMs meet virtually. This is the 3rd time India is holding the BRICS Chairship, after 2012 and 2016.