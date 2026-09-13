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BRICS 2026: Why Modi wants Global South to have greater say in global governance

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BRICS 2026: Why Modi wants Global South to have greater say in global governance

PM Modi at BRICS 2026 called for global governance reform, greater representation for the Global South and a 10-point roadmap for international institutions.

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Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Sep 13, 2026, 11:08 AM IST

BRICS 2026: Why Modi wants Global South to have greater say in global governance
BRICS 2026: Why Modi wants Global South to have greater say in global governance (Image source: ANI)
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Amid the West Asia conflict, Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasised BRICS' aim to chart global reform to ensure the Global South has more say in decision-making, replacing the existing 'pyramid of privilege' with a 'platform of partnership'.

‘Pyramid of privilege’ must become ‘platform of partnership’

Modi called for a 10-point roadmap for global governance under the BRICS framework, focusing on representation, responsiveness and rule-making. He proposed a“Seafarers’ Emergency Support Network” to safeguard mariners facing heightened risks due to regional conflicts. He called for a “new and ambitious agenda” for the grouping for the next 20 years to address pressing global challenges. 

PM Modi said global governance currently concentrates power among a few countries, leaving the Global South with little influence despite being heavily affected by global crises.  “The current structure of global governance resembles a pyramid: power and decision-making are concentrated at the top, while the lower tiers consist of nations that are affected by these decisions but unable to shape them,” he said. 

He stressed that the Global South should move from being “rule-takers” to “rule-shapers” and have equal participation in shaping future technologies and global rules. Today, the Global South stands in the front row of global crises but in the back row of decision-making. We must transform this ‘pyramid of privilege’ into a ‘platform of partnership’ – one where every nation has a voice, every member has a stake, and the development of humanity lies at the heart of every effort. We must work to transform the Global South from rule-takers into rule-shapers,” he added.

Modi seeks UN, financial institutions and tech reforms

Modi called for time-bound reform of the UN Security Council and greater representation of emerging economies in international financial institutions, while stressing that developing countries should have an equal role in setting rules for AI, cyberspace, outer space, biotechnology and other emerging technologies. He proposed a BRICS continuity and implementation mechanism, including a digital repository to track decisions and their implementation. He also called for a new 20-year agenda for BRICS, saying the bloc should turn its consensus into tangible global outcomes.

Modi’s remarks came at the opening session of the summit, held amid global economic uncertainty fuelled by the conflicts in West Asia and Ukraine, as well as the US administration’s trade and tariff policies. The summit is being attended by Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, along with leaders of partner countries, including Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

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