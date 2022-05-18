Bribes for visas case: Know the charges filed against Karti Chidambaram after CBI raids

File photo

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram remains in deep trouble after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) files a list of charges against him, soon after conducting continuous raids in the political leader’s home and office locations across Delhi, Chennai, and other states.

The CBI registered charges against Karti Chidambaram, who is the son of former Union Minister P Chidambaram, in the ‘bribes for visas’ case, where he has been accused of providing visas to over 200 Chinese nationals in 2011.

According to the charges filed by CBI, Karti Chidambaram allegedly provided visas to 250 Chinese nationals in exchange for Rs 50 lakh back in 2011. It must be noted that during the incident, his father P Chidambaram was the Union Home Minister of India.

Soon after CBI filed a case of illegal gratification and bribery against Karti Chidambaram, the Congress leader slammed the searches and raids against him and tweeted, “I have lost count, how many times has it been? Must be a record.”

Though the ‘bribes for visas’ case is a new charge filed by the CBI, many other charges have been leveled against Chidambaram in the past. Before this, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had filed a money laundering case against P Chidambaram and his son Karti.

In 2008, Karti Chidambaram was booked by the ED for money laundering linked to the INX Media case, where documents related to the financial dealings of the company were found on a computer owned by Karti’s CA.

The documents allegedly showed funds being transferred by Karti’s company to INX Media at a time when it was granted a Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance by the finance ministry.

The transfer of funds by Karti took place when his father P Chidambaram was the Union Finance Minister, who was later arrested in connection with the case and later released on bail. The current raids by CBI are also in connection with the INX Media case.

Karti Chidambaram has often been in the middle of controversies over the last decade, most notable of which were the INX Media case and the Aircel-Maxis case. The latter was when BJP leader Subramaniam Swamy alleged that Chidambaram received a 5 percent stake in Aircel in exchange for getting Maxis to pay Rs 40 billion for 74 percent shares in Aircel.

In recent news, CBI arrested S Bhaskararaman, a close associate of Lok Sabha MP Karti Chidambaram, in the alleged bribery case. The investigations regarding Chidambaram are still underway by the investigation agency.

