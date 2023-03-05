Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

Bribery case: Lokayukta forms special teams to arrest Karnataka BJP MLA Virupakshappa

The notice will be sent to accused BJP MLA`s residences in Bengaluru, Davanagere, legislatures` house and office of Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited (KSDL).

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 05, 2023, 10:52 AM IST

Bribery case: Lokayukta forms special teams to arrest Karnataka BJP MLA Virupakshappa
File photo

Karnataka Lokayukta has formed seven teams headed by Deputy Superintendents to arrest BJP MLA Madal Virupakshappa, who is the prime accused in the bribery case.

Sources said that the teams have already begun tracking and search operations across the state.

The sources also said that the teams have launched a hunt in various locations of Bengaluru and Davangere cities. At the same time, they have also prepared to issue him a notice of inquiry to appear before the Lokayukta police.

The notice will be sent to accused BJP MLA`s residences in Bengaluru, Davanagere, legislatures` house and office of Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited (KSDL). MLA Virupakshappa was the Chairman of KSDL and he resigned from the post following the trap incident.

The Lokayukta sleuths are also probing the source of more than Rs 6 crore cash found at the residence of Prashanth Madal and Rs 2 crore at the private office.

Prashanth Madal, the son of MLA Virupakshappa, was caught red-handed while accepting Rs 40 lakh cash allegedly towards allotment of a tender for procuring raw materials for KSDL on behalf of his father. Prashanth Madal has been arrested and presently is in judicial custody. The authorities have seized Rs 8 crore from residences and offices later. The development is seen as a serious setback to the ruling BJP government.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul wedding: Diana Penty, Krishna Shroff, Anshula Kapoor arrive at Suniel Shetty's Khandala farmhouse
Meet Ishita Advani, Sidharth Malhotra's sister-in-law, who is as glamorous as Kiara Advani, see pics
5 winter adventure sports you must try in Manali
Pakistan economic crisis: Milk now cost Rs 210 per litre, chicken at Rs 700 per kg
Jacqueline Fernandez shows how to dazzle in printed saree and embroidered blouse; see PICS
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Viral video: Wasim Akram, Shoaib Malik get engage in a heated exchange during PSL 2023 match, watch
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.