Breastfeeding rooms to be built at Uttar Pradesh’s bus stations

The Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) is preparing to build dedicated breastfeeding rooms at 219 bus stations in the state under the initiative "honour and dignity" for mothers and their newborns. The plan is being drawn with an estimated cost of Rs 2.5 crore. Such rooms will be made on the lines of those found in airports.

In an exclusive interaction with Zee Media, the Corporation's Managing Director, Dr Raj Shekhar said the plan will be brought to action from September 15. "Transport Corporation is carrying this target and will make such arrangement at 219 bus stations across Uttar Pradesh in three months. Women who go to work with their newborn children face many difficulties in breastfeeding. There we realised the need for a separate breastfeeding room at every bus station for mothers who travel with their newborns," said Shekhar adding that in the last board meeting of the Corporation, the scheme was approved.

There will be two cabins in the room for two women at a time, along with a utility cabin built outside for changing things like children's clothes or diapers. Privacy will be given utmost importance in these cabins and will be under the supervision of Assistant Regional Manager.

Along with this, 23 new bus depots are to be constructed under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model which will house such facilities.

