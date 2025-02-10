Shikhadri Mahanta, an Indian doctoral student at Texas A&M University, is deeply involved in researching the application of ACP to improve the quality and safety of grains

By 2050, the world's population is projected to exceed 9.7 billion. This explosive growth intensifies the demand for sustainable food production methods, as feeding such a vast population presents significant challenges. According to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, the world faces acute food loss issues at various stages, including post-harvest, transport, and storage. These challenges underscore the urgent need for innovative agricultural technologies to not only improve food security but also combat global hunger. By adopting advancements like Atmospheric Cold Plasma (ACP) and other sustainable solutions, it is possible to create efficient systems that address the dual crises of food insecurity and environmental degradation.

The technology has already been researched in different agricultural commodities in different regions of the world. Shikhadri Mahanta, an Indian doctoral student at Texas A&M University, is deeply involved in researching the application of ACP to improve the quality and safety of grains. ACP utilizes high-voltage electric discharge plasma, generating active particles capable of modifying the molecular structure of the product. This treatment methodology accelerates seed germination in cereals and grains, reduces their uptake of toxic heavy metals while also limiting use of chemical modifiers in flour. ACP enhances the functionality of wheat flour, dough properties and quality of the end products.

“Atmospheric cold plasma is a sustainable novel technology that safely and effectively enhances product qualities and safety with minimal impact on the environment” notes Mahanta.

Through research at the Wheat Marketing Center in Portland, Mahanta has convincingly demonstrated that ACP can serve as an effective alternative to chlorine in wheat flour processing. This breakthrough eliminates the health risks associated with chlorine and ensures consistently high product quality.

A 2023 internship at the Food and Agriculture Organization under United Nations headquarters, Rome, allowed Mahanta to contribute to global food security policies. Research on ACP, presented at the ASABE and IFT-FIRST conferences in 2024, received high praise for its innovative approach to reducing chemical treatments in wheat processing.

She also received a first position internationally in the Bioprocess Startup Competition for their project “Force Plasma: Alternative to Chemical Fumigation,” at the ASABE 2024 Annual International Meeting, which represented her work in ACP.

Shikhadri Mahanta's work is opening a new chapter in the development of the food industry. Implementing ACP technology improves food quality and significantly reduces its environmental impact. As Mahanta emphasizes, "Every scientific discovery holds the potential for positive change. Technologies like ACP enable us to address global challenges in food security and sustainable development effectively."