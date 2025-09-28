'He had pictures of my legs': Woman accuses CRPF officer of secretly clicking her photos, shares ordeal in viral video
Who is Rajeev Verma? Delhi’s new Chief Secretary, set to take charge from...
IND vs PAK: Kuldeep Yadav scripts history, surpasses Lasith Malinga’s Asia Cup record with 4 wickets vs Pakistan
TVK chief Vijay Thalapathy receives bomb threat amid row over Karur stampede, probe underway
Salman Khan takes a dig at his past girlfriends, tells Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor: 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari meri life...'
Who is Nigel Max Edge? US military veteran suspected of deadly mass shooting in Southport NC
How many types of passports are there in India? Check details here
‘We have a real chance for...’: Donald Trump hints at ‘something special’ for Middle East amid Gaza ceasefire plan
Child actor Veer Sharma and his teenage brother die in their Kota house in shocking fire accident caused by...
Mahesh Manjrekar's first wife Deepa Mehta passes away, son Satya remembers her in emotional note: 'I miss you Mumma'
INDIA
Actor-politician Vijay on Sunday, i.e., September 28, received a bomb threat directed at his Chennai-based residence. A bomb disposal squad with sniffer dogs was deployed to his Neelankarai home to carry out a comprehensive search, news agency PTI reported.
Actor-politician Vijay on Sunday, i.e., September 28, received a bomb threat directed at his Chennai-based residence. A bomb disposal squad with sniffer dogs was deployed to his Neelankarai home to carry out a comprehensive search, news agency PTI reported.
This comes as the death toll in the September 27 stampede in Tamil Nadu's Karur reached 40, with over 60 undergoing treatment at the hospital.
On Sunday, Vijay announced financial assistance of Rs 20 lakh to the bereaved families and Rs 2 lakh to the injured in the unfortunate stampede that took place in Tamil Nadu's Karur during his rally, which left 39 dead and several others wounded. In an emotional post penned down on X, the TVK chief said that he was at a “loss for words” to express the pain his heart endured, further stating the faces of the deceased kept flashing through his mind. He also offered condolences to the bereaved families.
Earlier today, Congress MP and LoP Rahul Gandhi spoke to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin to take stock of the situation in Karur. In a post on 'X', the Chief Minister expressed gratitude towards the LoP, and said, "Thank you, my dear brother Thiru. @RahulGandhi, for reaching out to me over the phone, conveying your heartfelt concern over the tragic incident in #Karur, and sincerely enquiring about the measures taken to save the precious lives of those under treatment".