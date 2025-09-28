Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

'He had pictures of my legs': Woman accuses CRPF officer of secretly clicking her photos, shares ordeal in viral video

Who is Rajeev Verma? Delhi’s new Chief Secretary, set to take charge from...

IND vs PAK: Kuldeep Yadav scripts history, surpasses Lasith Malinga’s Asia Cup record with 4 wickets vs Pakistan

TVK chief Vijay Thalapathy receives bomb threat amid row over Karur stampede, probe underway

Salman Khan takes a dig at his past girlfriends, tells Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor: 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari meri life...'

Who is Nigel Max Edge? US military veteran suspected of deadly mass shooting in Southport NC

How many types of passports are there in India? Check details here

‘We have a real chance for...’: Donald Trump hints at ‘something special’ for Middle East amid Gaza ceasefire plan

Child actor Veer Sharma and his teenage brother die in their Kota house in shocking fire accident caused by...

Mahesh Manjrekar's first wife Deepa Mehta passes away, son Satya remembers her in emotional note: 'I miss you Mumma'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
'He had pictures of my legs': Woman accuses CRPF officer of secretly clicking her photos, shares ordeal in viral video

'He had pictures of my legs': Woman accuses CRPF officer of secretly clicking he

Who is Rajeev Verma? Delhi’s new Chief Secretary, set to take charge from...

Who is Rajeev Verma? Delhi’s new Chief Secretary, set to take charge from...

TVK chief Vijay Thalapathy receives bomb threat amid row over Karur stampede, probe underway

TVK chief Vijay Thalapathy receives bomb threat amid row over Karur stampede

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Will India lose to Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 Final? Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament

Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament

This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...

This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...

From Sunil Gavaskar to Rohit Sharma: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers

From Sunil Gavaskar to Rohit Sharma: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers

HomeIndia

INDIA

TVK chief Vijay Thalapathy receives bomb threat amid row over Karur stampede, probe underway

Actor-politician Vijay on Sunday, i.e., September 28, received a bomb threat directed at his Chennai-based residence. A bomb disposal squad with sniffer dogs was deployed to his Neelankarai home to carry out a comprehensive search, news agency PTI reported.

Latest News

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Sep 28, 2025, 11:15 PM IST

TVK chief Vijay Thalapathy receives bomb threat amid row over Karur stampede, probe underway
TVK Chief Vijay Thalapathy (Image credit: PTI)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Actor-politician Vijay on Sunday, i.e., September 28, received a bomb threat directed at his Chennai-based residence. A bomb disposal squad with sniffer dogs was deployed to his Neelankarai home to carry out a comprehensive search, news agency PTI reported.

This comes as the death toll in the September 27 stampede in Tamil Nadu's Karur reached 40, with over 60 undergoing treatment at the hospital. 

Vijay announces assistance

On Sunday, Vijay announced financial assistance of Rs 20 lakh to the bereaved families and Rs 2 lakh to the injured in the unfortunate stampede that took place in Tamil Nadu's Karur during his rally, which left 39 dead and several others wounded. In an emotional post penned down on X, the TVK chief said that he was at a “loss for words” to express the pain his heart endured, further stating the faces of the deceased kept flashing through his mind. He also offered condolences to the bereaved families.

Rahul Gandhi dials CM Stalin

Earlier today, Congress MP and LoP Rahul Gandhi spoke to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin to take stock of the situation in Karur. In a post on 'X', the Chief Minister expressed gratitude towards the LoP, and said, "Thank you, my dear brother Thiru. @RahulGandhi, for reaching out to me over the phone, conveying your heartfelt concern over the tragic incident in #Karur, and sincerely enquiring about the measures taken to save the precious lives of those under treatment". 

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
'He had pictures of my legs': Woman accuses CRPF officer of secretly clicking her photos, shares ordeal in viral video
'He had pictures of my legs': Woman accuses CRPF officer of secretly clicking he
Sonam Wangchuk arrested days after violent protests in Ladakh
Sonam Wangchuk arrested days after violent protests in Ladakh
IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final: Former Pakistani spinner Danish Kaneria cautions Men in Blue, says 'Kohli’s era, India’s fielding...'
IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final: Former Pakistani spinner Danish Kaneria cautions
India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Final: When and where to watch historic Ind vs Pak rivalry?
India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Final: When and where to watch historic Ind vs P
The Great Flip: How Gen Z is quietly turning rural India into country’s new startup capital
The Great Flip: How Gen Z is quietly turning rural India into country’s...
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Will India lose to Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 Final? Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament
Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament
This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...
This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...
From Sunil Gavaskar to Rohit Sharma: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers
From Sunil Gavaskar to Rohit Sharma: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers
Mumbai Metro-3 Aqua Line: First look at cuffe parade station interiors, see PICS
Mumbai Metro-3 Aqua Line: First look at cuffe parade station interiors, see PICS
Step inside Abhishek Sharma’s luxurious home with grand entrance, with modern interiors, its worth Rs...
Step inside Abhishek Sharma’s luxurious home with grand entrance, with modern i
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE