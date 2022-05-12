BREAKING: Varanasi court delivers verdict in Gyanvapi Masjid case, says ‘survey to continue till May 17'

Delivering a key verdict in the case, the Varanasi court has said on Thursday that the videography survey of the Gyanvapi Masjid will continue as scheduled. The court has further said that a report regarding the survey needs to be submitted before the court on May 17.
Gyanvapi mosque survey verdict | 2 more lawyers have been appointed as commissioners to accompany the Court commissioner Ajay Mishra for the survey.The Commission to submit report by May 17 before the court: Adv Madan Mohan Yadav, representing Hindu petitioners in court,Varanasi pic.twitter.com/VGIJCNufW6— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) May 12, 2022