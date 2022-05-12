Search icon
BREAKING: Varanasi court delivers verdict in Gyanvapi Masjid case, says ‘survey to continue till May 17'

The Varanasi court has decided that the survey in the Gyanvapi Masjid will continue as planned and a report will be submitted on May 17.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 12, 2022, 02:51 PM IST

File photo

Delivering a key verdict in the case, the Varanasi court has said on Thursday that the videography survey of the Gyanvapi Masjid will continue as scheduled. The court has further said that a report regarding the survey needs to be submitted before the court on May 17.

 

 

