Breaking: UP gangster Vikas Dubey nabbed from Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain

After days of intensified manhunt, the police has managed to nab gangster Vikas Dubey, sources quoted by Zee News said.

It is being said that he was nabbed from Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain on Thursday where he had gone to offer prayers at the Mahakaal temple. He was detained by the guard.

Sources said that Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was informed about Dubey's arrest by DGP and Chouhan then called Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath about Dubey's arrest.

The Ujjain Police has taken Dubey to an undisclosed location, the sources added.

Vikas Dubey is the main accused in the encounter that took place in Kanpur last week, in which a group of assailants opened fire on a police team, which had gone to arrest him.

Eight police personnel were killed in the encounter. UP Police has launched a manhunt to arrest Dubey but has so far been unsuccessful.

Earlier on Thursday, two close aides of the gangster were killed by the UP Police in separate encounters.

Prabhat Mishra was killed by Uttar Pradesh police in an encounter near Kanpur, while another associate, identified as Ranbir alias Babban Shukla was shot dead in an encounter on Thursday morning. He had a reward of Rs 50,000 on his head.

On Wednesday, another close aide of history-sheeter Vikas Dubey, identified as Mar Duby was killed in an encounter with Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) in Hamirpur.