BREAKING: UK ends quarantine requirement for Indian travelers vaccinated with Covishield

As announced on Twitter by Alex Ellis, the British High Commissioner to India, no quarantine will be required for Indian travellers to the UK who are fully vaccinated with Covishield or another UK-approved vaccine. The new guideline will come into effect from October 11.

Alex Ellis wrote alongside a video in the Twitter post, “No quarantine for Indian travellers to UK fully vaccinated with Covishield or another UK-approved vaccine from 11 October.”

The British High Commissioner to India also thanked the Indian government for “close cooperation over last month.”

The news comes after India imposed new rules for UK travelers last week including the requirement to carry a negative RT-PCR and undergo a 10-day quarantine irrespective of COVID-19 status. The Indian government took the decision after multiple rounds of dialogues with the UK regarding its strict travel norms against Indians and non-acceptance of the Covishield vaccine.