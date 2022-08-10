Search icon
BREAKING: Tejashwi Yadav becomes Deputy CM of Bihar for second time

For the second time, Tejashwi Yadav has become the Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar

Reported By:DNA Web Desk| Edited By: DNA Web Desk |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 10, 2022, 02:44 PM IST

Tejashwi Yadav has become the Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar for the second time. Earlier, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav served as Deputy chief minister of Bihar from 2015 to 2017. The political doors in Bihar have opened wide for RJD as a result of major rifts between the JD(U) and BJP, allowing Tejashwi Yadav to become the new face of the state.

 

 

While Tejashwi Yadav took oath as deputy chief minister of Bihar, Nitish Kumar has become chief minister of the State for the 8th time. According to the reports, the cabinet-expansion meeting will take place after Independence Day (August 15). 

Tejashwi Yadav led the party to a victory in the highly contested 2020 assembly elections when it gained 75 seats, making him the appealing voice of the youth in Bihar. Lalu Prasad Yadav was imprisoned, but Tejashwi did not allow the party to dissolve and kept up a loud presence in the Bihar political field.

Tejashwi, one of nine children in the Prasad family, is younger than his older brother Tej Pratap Yadav, but Lalu has made it obvious that he prefers Tejashwi for political reasons. At the youthful age of 25, shortly after deciding to end his professional cricket career, he made the decision to enter politics.

