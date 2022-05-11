BREAKING: Sedition law put on hold by SC, no FIR to be registered under Section 124A

File photo

The Supreme Court on Wednesday has allowed the Centre to re-examine the sedition law, as per its previous request. Further, the court bench has also said that no case will be registered under Section 124A till the time the examination is completed by the government.

According to news agency ANI, the Supreme Court bench in the hearing today, allowed the central government to reconsider the provisions of Section 124A of the Indian Penal Code, which criminalises the offense of sedition in India.

Not only has the apex court granted permission for the re-examination of the sedition law, but the bench has also said that no case will be registered under Section 124A till the review is completed by the Centre.

In the hearing conducted on May 11, the Supreme Court bench, headed by Cheif Justice of India NV Ramana, has put the sedition law on hold in the country. The bench has also urged the states and the Centre to refrain from lodging any FIRs under Section 124A.

Further, the top court has said that if sedition cases are registered, the parties are at liberty to approach the court and the court has to expeditiously dispose of the same.

Earlier, the Centre, in a new affidavit filed in the Supreme Court, had said, “In the spirit of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav (75 years of Independence) and the vision of PM Narendra Modi, the Government of India has decided to re-examine and reconsider the provisions of Section 124A, Sedition law."

Many opposition leaders have been slamming the BJP-led central government in India for trying the “delay” the matter in Supreme Court. Congress has also suggested that no arrest should take place under the sedition law until the review process is completed by the Centre.

