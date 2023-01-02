BREAKING: SC's BIG order on demonetisation, read details inside

File Photo | Demonetisation

The Supreme Court on Monday pronounce its judgment on a batch of petitions challenging the central government's 2016 demonetisation move that debarred currency notes of Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 denominations. The top court upheld the Centre's decision on demonetisation.

Justice B R Gavai said that the Centre's decision-making process cannot be flawed as consultation was undertaken between the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the government.

Dismissing the batch of pleas challenging the demonetisation decision, SC upheld the Centre’s move saying that it was not relevant whether its objective was achieved or not. The Supreme Court said that the notification related to demonetisation, dated November 8, 2016 was valid and satisfied the test of proportionality.