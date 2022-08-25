BREAKING: SC notice to Gujarat government on plea against release of 11 convicts in Bilkis Bano case

On Thursday, the Supreme Court ordered the Gujarat government's answer to a petition opposing the release of 11 men convicted of Bilkis Bano gangrape during the Gujarat riots in 2002. On Independence Day, the Gujarati government released the offenders in accordance with an outdated remission policy, sparking a massive political outrage.

C says - question is, under Gujarat rules, are the convicts entitled to remission or not? We've to see whether there was application of mind in this case while granting remission, SC says.



SC directs petitioners to make 11 convicts party in the case here. pic.twitter.com/sMTa4ZxruS — ANI (@ANI) August 25, 2022

"Question is, under Gujarat rules, are the convicts entitled to remission or not? We've to see whether there was application of mind in this case while granting remission," Supreme Court says.

During the 2002 Gujarat riots, Bilkis Bano was one of several Muslim residents of Gujarat who attempted to leave the state. On March 3, a group of 20-30 men attacked Bano and her family with sickles, swords, and sticks while they were taking shelter in a field with a few other family members and her 3-year-old daughter.

READ | How many AAP MLAs attended Arvind Kejriwal's meeting amid Operation Lotus allegations? Full details

At the time, Bano was five months pregnant. The rioters who assaulted Bano's family killed seven members of the family, including her 3-year-old daughter, while the attackers gang-raped her.

Tuesday, a bench comprised of Chief Justice N V Ramana, Justices Hima Kohli, and C T Ravikumar took note of claims made by senior lawyer Kapil Sibal and lawyer Aparna Bhat against the decision to grant of remission to those convicted in the infamous post-Godhra riots case who are currently serving life sentences.

READ | Assaduddin Owaisi demands T Raja Singh's rearrest, blames him for Hyderabad unrest