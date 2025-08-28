Add DNA as a Preferred Source
BREAKING: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat's BIG statement on differences with centre, says, 'Struggle might be there but...'

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat, on Thursday, i.e., responded to a query whether there are any differences between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the RSS, emphasising the organisation has a good equation with both the centre and the state governments.

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Aug 28, 2025, 06:54 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat (File image credit: PTI)
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat, on Thursday, i.e., responded to a query whether there are any differences between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the RSS, emphasising the organisation has a good equation with both the centre and the state governments. 

Speaking at an event in New Delhi, the RSS Chief acknowledged that there might be "struggle" between the two organisations, but there is no quarrel. He further emphasised that the goals of the two organisations are the same. 

"We have good coordination with every government, both the Centre and the states. There are systems that have internal contradictions. The system in general is the same... There is no quarrel in any way... we have good coordination with every government," Bhagwat said. 

Why the rift rumours?

The murmurs about differences between the BJP and its ideological parent gained momentum after Bhagwat, during a public event, directed the ruling party to resolve the Manipur conflict and "get over the election rhetoric". He highlighted the need for significant work to be done, brushing aside past performances. 

Meanwhile, Bhagwat added that there may be differences in opinions, but there's no rift. "Humare yahan mat bhed ho sakta hai par mann bhed nahi hai...Does RSS decide everything? This is completely wrong. This cannot happen at all. I have been running the Sangh for many years, and they are running the government. Therefore, we can only give advice, not make a decision. If we were deciding, would it take so much time? We do not decide..." he said. 

ALSO READ | Pragya Thakur's SHOCKING claim on Malegaon blast case, says, 'was forced to take names of...'

On delay in announcing BJP Chief

The RSS Chief also addressed the delay in announcing the new BJP president. Take your time, we do not have to say anything. We help everyone, not just BJP, if they need our assistance in doing good work", Bhagwat stated. 

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
