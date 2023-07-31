Headlines

Breaking: RPF jawan opens fire inside moving Jaipur-Mumbai train, 4 shot dead

An RPF officer started firing his gun inside a moving Jaipur Express train, killing four people including the ASI inside the train.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 31, 2023, 08:48 AM IST

A firing incident took place inside a moving train. An RPF officer opened fire inside a moving Jaipur Express train, killing four people. The passenger train was moving in Jaipur and was on its way to Mumbai, according to ANI reports.

The incident took place inside the Jaipur Express train number 12956, inside the coach number B5 of the passenger train in the early hours of Monday, July 31.

 

According to the reports, the accused RPF jawan jumped out of the train after killing four people inside. He was soon apprehended by the authorities and has been arrested. Four people including RPF ASI were killed in the incident.

Early investigation revealed that the train was between the Vasai and Mira Road stations when the incident took place. The train has reached the Mumbai Central station, and investigations are being conducted.

