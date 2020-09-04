BREAKING: Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik arrested by NCB

The Narcotics Control Bureau is said to have arrested Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik Chakraborty and Sushant Singh's house manager Samuel Miranda in the ongoing alleged drug case, on Friday.

The arresting process is underway in Mumbai and he will be produced in court on Saturday. Showik will not be allowed to go home today, according to sources.

Earlier in the day, an NCB team raided actor Rhea Chakraborty's house. NCB is conducting the house search under the provisions of NDPS act. Top officers of NCB, along with a woman staff, raided Rhea's apartment.

The team of NCB have also detained Rhea's brother Showik from his home. Samuel Miranda, another name linked to the case, has also been detained on Friday morning. Samuel was detained under provisions of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 after the search at his residence.

The NCB had previously come to know that Zaid Vilatra, a 20-year-old Mumbai-based drug peddler (residing in Bandra) has a connection with Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik Chakraborty. According to Showik's chat, on March 17, 2020, he reportedly shared Zaid's number with Samuel Miranda and asked him to pay 10,000 for 5 grams. Samuel connected with Zaid for the first time after Showik's instruction. Samuel had called Zaid thrice.

During his interrogation with NCB, Zaid revealed that he was given Rs 10,000 and he handed over 5 grams to two people who had come to receive it from him. Their location search also revealed that on March 17, 2020, they were all at the same location as per their last call with a 125-meter aerial difference between them.

Showik was interrogated by CBI at DRDO guest house in the drug case on Thursday (September 3). The ED have not yet summoned him in the drug conspiracy link.