Pooja Singhal, Jharkhand IAS, arrested by Enforcement Directorate in money laundering case

The agency recovered Rs 18 crore in cash from the house of a Ranchi-based chartered accountant who is allegedly linked to Singhal, sources said.

Enforcement Directorate (ED) Wednesday arrested IAS Pooja Singhal in money laundering involving the alleged diversion of MGNREGA funds in Khunti district of the state during 2008-11.

Earlier today, Jharkhand mining secretary Pooja Singhal appeared before the ED for the second consecutive day in Ranchi for questioning in the alleged money laundering case.

The statement of her businessman husband Abhishek Jha has also been recorded by the agency.

The questioning of the couple comes after the ED conducted raids against the bureaucrat, her husband, their linked entities and others on May 6 in Jharkhand and a few other locations.

The agency has also seized four SUVs -- a Jaguar, a Fortuner and two Honda brand cars -- which were in the name of arrested CA Suman Kumar or his linked persons under the anti-money laundering law.

The ED is probing his alleged links with the IAS officer and her husband.

The agency had claimed, in a remand note presented to the court for Kumar, that Singhal and her husband received "huge" cash deposits -- to the tune of Rs 1.43 crore -- over and above her salary in their accounts, during the period she faced charges of irregularities while being posted as the DM of various districts in the state.

