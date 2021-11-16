PM Narendra Modi's C-130J Super Hercules lands on Purvanchal Expressway - See pics

The PM was received by Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at the airstrip.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (November 16) landed on Uttar Pradesh's Purvanchal Expressway airstrip in an IAF C-130 Hercules plane to inaugurate the highway.

The prime minister is here to inaugurate the 341-km expressway linking state capital Lucknow with Ghazipur. It has been constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 22,500 crore.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 341-km Purvanchal Expressway at Karwal Kheri in the Sultanpur district. The launch comes almost three years after the prime minister laid its foundation stone in Azamgarh in July 2018.