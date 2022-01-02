Breaking: PM Narendra Modi lays foundation stone of Major Dhyan Chand Sports University in Meerut

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of the Major Dhyan Chand Sports University in Meerut in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday, (January 2, 2022). The cost of the university is estimated at about Rs 700 crores.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lays the foundation stone of Major Dhyan Chand Sports University in Meerut pic.twitter.com/TxZygpJ93Z — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) January 2, 2022

Addressing the crowd, PM Modi said, "Meerut has shown to the world, whether it is by giving life for the country or earning the honour for the country through sports, it is always there to inspire and lead the nation."

The new university will have all the modern and state of the art sports amenities and infrastructure. The university will include synthetic Hockey ground, Football ground, Basketball/Volleyball/Handball/Kabaddi ground, Lawn tennis court, Gymnasium hall, Synthetic running stadium, Swimming pool, Multipurpose hall and a Cycling Velodrome.

Games like Shooting, Squash, Gymnastics, Weightlifting, Archery, Canoeing and Kayaking will also be available and promoted at the university.

The university can approximately house 1080 sportspersons including 540 female and 540 male sportspersons.