HomeIndia

INDIA

Piyush Goyal to visit US on Sept 22 amid ongoing trade tensions

Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal will lead an official delegation to the United States on Monday, i.e., September 22, amid ongoing trade negotiations and tariff tensions, said an official statement from the government.

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Sep 20, 2025, 09:23 PM IST

Piyush Goyal to visit US on Sept 22 amid ongoing trade tensions
Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal (Image credit: PTI)
Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal will lead an official delegation to the United States on Monday, i.e., September 22, amid ongoing trade negotiations and tariff tensions, said an official statement from the government. The visit aims to strengthen bilateral ties and address key trade issues, sparked by President Donald Trump's latest tariff imposition against India. 

The development also comes as negotiations between India and the US appear to be gaining momentum after the ties between the two nations witnessed a thaw following recent positive exchanges between PM Modi and Trump. Recently, US chief negotiator Brendan Lynch and his Indian counterpart Rajesh Agrawal held a detailed discussion on the Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA) in New Delhi. 

After the meeting was over, the Commerce Ministry affirmed that the meeting remained "positive" and that both sides agreed on a mutually beneficial trade agreement. 

Trump's tariffs against India 

Union Commerce Minister Goyal's visit comes months after Trump imposed a sweeping 25 percent tariff on India, and later an additional 25 percent, as he sought to "punish" New Delhi for doing business with Russia. The month of August saw a strong rhetoric from Washington against India. 

ALSO READ | Trump announces H-1B visa fee: Rules, exemptions, legal challenges and all FAQs answered

