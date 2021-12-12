Omicron fears rise in India as Andhra Pradesh, Chandigarh report one case each

Andhra Pradesh and Chandigarh have reported two new cases of the Omicron variant on Sunday, December 12 making the country's total tally of cases go up to 35.

In Chandigarh, a 20-year-old man who had travelled to India from Italy on November 22 was tested positive with COVID-19 and the Omicron variant on December 1. According to the Chandigarh Health Department, the man was fully vaccinated with the Pfizer vaccine.

Meanwhile, a 34-year old man returning to Andhra Pradesh from Ireland was tested positive for the variant in Visakhapatnam. This man had first landed in Mumbai and had tested negative for COVID-19 and only then was allowed to travel to Visakhapatnam on November 27.

A statement released by the Public Health Director said, "On conducting a second RT-PCR test in Vizianagaram, he tested positive for Covid-19. His sample was then sent to the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology in Hyderabad for genome sequencing and the result came out as Omicron positive."

On Saturday, a 35-year-old man tested positive for Omicron in Delhi with a travel history to Zimbabwe and South Africa. All Omicron positive patients are currently admitted to the LNJP hospital and are being treated.

As of now, states including Delhi, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Gujarat have reported cases of the new COVID-19 variant now. On November 26, the WHO named the new COVID-19 variant B.1.1.529, which has been detected in South Africa, as 'Omicron'.