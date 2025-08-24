Add DNA as a Preferred Source
INDIA

BREAKING: Nikki Bhati's mother-in-law arrested in Noida dowry murder case

A second arrest has been made in the dowry death case in Greater Noida, with the victim's mother-in-law now under police custody, reported Hindustan Times.

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Aug 24, 2025, 06:53 PM IST

A second arrest has been made in the dowry death case in Greater Noida, with the victim's mother-in-law now under police custody, reported Hindustan Times. The development comes a day after Nikki's husband, Vipin Bhati, was arrested for her murder over dowry demands. 

Victim Nikki and her sister, Kanchan, were married to brothers Vipin and Rohit, respectively. "Our father gifted a top-model Scorpio SUV, a Bullet (Royal Enfield) bike, cash, gold, everything. Besides this, gifts would be sent from our home on Karwa Chauth. Our parents did all they could, but the in-laws were not happy. They kept criticising. They would say the clothes gifted by my parents cost Rs 2," said a shaken Kanchan, who witnessed her sister howling in pain, told NDTV.

'Our nights were spent crying...'

She further told NDTV that Vipin and Rohit would stay out till late and not receive their wives' calls. When confronted, they would have the audacity to hit them and create a scene. "If we asked them where they were, they would create a scene. They would spend time with other women, and when we confronted them, they would hit us. Our nights were spent crying. Nothing is left now, my sister is gone. She was about two to three years younger than me, but people thought we were twins," Kanchan said.

As per the FIR based on Kanchan's complaint, Nikki was brutally assaulted by her husband and mother-in-law, Daya, on Thursday evening, i.e., August 21. When Kanchan intervened and tried to save her sister, she was assaulted too. As per allegations, Vipin poured a flammable substance on Nikki and set her on fire.

Chilling visuals recorded by Kanchan show Vipin assaulting Nikki, following which, she was seen running down stairs. After this, she was rushed to a nearby hospital and later was referred to Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital, where she succumbed to the injuries.

