PM Narendra Modi to address the nation at 5 pm today

Meanwhile, PM Modi will visit Arunachal Pradesh and Tripura tomorrow. According to a press release by PMO, he will lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth over Rs 5,100 crore at Itanagar. He will also address a public function.

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Sep 21, 2025, 12:02 PM IST

PM Narendra Modi to address the nation at 5 pm today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 5 PM today on Sunday. However, the exact purpose of the address has not been disclosed; it comes a day ahead of the GST rate cut set to take effect, as announced earlier by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. 

Implementation of GST reforms

The GST reforms, which reduce the number of tax slabs from four to two, will start from 22 September, the first day of Navratri.

The Prime Minister’s address also comes at a time when India’s relations with the US have been tense in recent months, following Washington’s imposition of a 50% tariff, including an additional 25% on New Delhi, over its purchase of Russian oil. These measures are part of wider international sanctions on Russia due to its invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Additionally, the announcement comes after the US administration introduced a new annual fee of USD 100,000 for new H-1B visa applications, causing concern among Indian nationals, who make up the majority of H-1B visa holders. Later, the US clarified that this fee applies only to new visa petitions and does not affect current H-1B holders, including those outside the country re-entering the US.

Earlier today, PM took to X to wish the nation on the occasion of Mahayala

"Wishing you all Shubho Mahalaya! As the sacred days of Durga Puja draw near, may our lives be filled with light and purpose. May the divine blessings of Maa Durga bring unwavering strength, lasting joy and wonderful health," PM Modi wrote.

PM Modi will visit Arunachal Pradesh and Tripura tomorrow

Meanwhile, PM Modi will visit Arunachal Pradesh and Tripura tomorrow. According to a press release by PMO, he will lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth over Rs 5,100 crore at Itanagar. He will also address a public function.

He will visit Tripura and perform Pooja and Darshan, and inaugurate the development work of 'Mata Tripura Sundari Temple Complex' at Matabari.

Promoting sustainable energy generation in the region, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of two major hydropower projects worth over Rs 3,700 crore in Itanagar.

The Heo Hydro Electric Project (240 MW) and Tato-I Hydro Electric Project (186 MW) will be developed in the Siyom sub-basin of Arunachal Pradesh, the press release stated.

The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of a state-of-the-art Convention Centre at Tawang. Located at over 9,820 feet in the frontier district of Tawang, the centre will serve as a landmark facility to host national and international conferences, cultural festivals, and exhibitions.

Prime Minister will also launch multiple key infrastructure projects worth over Rs 1,290 crore, catering to various sectors including connectivity, health, fire safety, working women hostels, among others, the press release said. 

(With inputs from ANI)

