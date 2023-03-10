Search icon
India witnesses 2 deaths due to H3N2 influenza virus: Reports

India so far has reported a total of 90 cases of H3N2 influenza, and eight cases of H1N1. As per sources, India, as of now, has detected these two types of influenza virus circulating in the population.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 10, 2023, 12:11 PM IST

File Photo

India has registered two deaths due to H3N2 influenza, as per News18, quoting official government sources. The government sources said that Karnataka recorded one death and Haryana the second.

The country so far has reported a total of 90 cases of H3N2 influenza, and eight cases of H1N1. As per sources, India, as of now, has detected these two types of influenza virus circulating in the population.

The one death in Karnataka occurred just a few days after Karnataka health minister K Sudhakar assured citizens that there is no need to panic in regards to the influenza A H3N2 variant virus infection in the state.

