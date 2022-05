The Mumbai police have slapped sedition charges against them.

New Delhi: MP Navneet Rana and her husband, Maharashtra MLA Ravi Rana, have said they will recite the Hanuman Chalisa at Delhi's Hanuman Temple. They said they seek wisdom for Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray; hence, they will recite the holy verses on Saturday.

The Rana couple spent several days in jail last month after they threatened to recite Hanuman Chalisa outside Thackeray's house in Mumbai. The Mumbai police have slapped sedition charges against them.