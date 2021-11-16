Modi government decides to reopen Kartarpur Sahib corridor from tomorrow

In a major decision, that will benefit large numbers of Sikh pilgrims, Prime Minister Narendra Modi government has decided to re-open the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor from Wednesday (November 17).

Tweeting about this development, Home Minister Amit Shah said, "This decision reflects the immense reverence of the Modi government towards Shri Guru Nanak Dev Ji and our Sikh community."

In a series of tweets, the Home Minister said the nation is all set to celebrate the `Prakash Utsav` of Shri Guru Nanak Dev ji on November 19 and "I am sure that Prime Minister Narendra Modi government`s decision to reopen the Kartarpur Sahib corridor will further boost the joy and happiness across the country."

"In a major decision that will benefit large numbers of Sikh pilgrims, Prime Minister Narendra Modi government has decided to re-open the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor from tomorrow, Nov 17," Shah said.

In a major decision, that will benefit large numbers of Sikh pilgrims, PM @Narendramodi govt has decided to re-open the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor from tomorrow, Nov 17.

This decision reflects the immense reverence of Modi govt towards Shri Guru Nanak Dev Ji and our Sikh community. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) November 16, 2021

Shah further said this decision reflects the immense reverence of PM Modi led government towards Shri Guru Nanak Dev Ji and the Sikh community.

The operations at the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor had been suspended since March 16, 2020, on account of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kartapur Sahib is a place of devotion for crores of Indians.

The Home Minister held review meetings with officials to expedite the resumption of the operation of the Corridor at an opportune time.

Pilgrimage through the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor would be facilitated as per existing procedures and adherence to Covid protocols.

India had signed an agreement with Pakistan on October 24, 2019, on the modalities for operationalisation of the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor at Zero Point, International Boundary, Dera Baba Nanak.